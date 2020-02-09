Authors coming to Yavapai College for literary series

Wyoming Sheriff Walt Longmire rides into town when New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson visits The Literary Southwest on Valentine’s Day at Yavapai College.

One of America’s most popular mystery novelists, Johnson will read for the series at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147) on the Prescott campus. An open conversation, audience Q&A session, and a book signing follow the reading. Literary Southwest programs are presented free, and are open to all.

Johnson’s latest novel, Land of Wolves, is the 15th entry in the Walt Longmire mystery series. The Cold Dish, the first Longmire book, was a Dilys Award finalist and the French edition won Le Prix du Polar Nouvel Observateur / BibliObs. The award-winning Walt Longmire series is the basis for the hit Netflix drama, Longmire. Along with the full-length Longmire books, Johnson also has published novellas and short-story collections. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 25.

SPECIAL EVENT

On April 17, Rebecca Skloot, author of the mega-bestseller The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, will be featured at The Literary Southwest. This event is presented in conjunction with the Yavapai College Rider Reads program and will be held in the Performing Arts Center on the Prescott campus and also will be live-streamed to the Yavapai College Sedona Center and Verde Valley Campus. Admission is free at all venues.

The Hassayampa Institute presents The Literary Southwest made possible by Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with additional support provided by Peregrine Book Company.

For more information, visit www.yc.edu/Literarysw.

Information provided by Yavapai College.