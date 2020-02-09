Arizona to pay agency's legal fees after failed lawsuit

PHOENIX — Two months after throwing out a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, the judge who heard the case ordered the state to pay nearly $1 million in the agency’s legal fees.

In an extensive ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Whitten rejected arguments by Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who sued the regents over what he claimed was an illegal lease deal at Arizona State University, that the hourly fees charged by the attorneys defending the board were too high. The judge said while the hourly rate was above the average for what lawyers in Phoenix charge — the order did not say how much — that by itself doesn’t mean anything.

“The skill, experience and background of the defense lawyers in this case was far, far above average,’’ Whitten wrote in awarding $979,758 in legal fees. “In fact, they are at or near the top of the bar.’’

The judge was no more impressed by claims by Brnovich that the number of hours billed was excessive, especially for a case that went from initial claim to judgment in less than a year. Whitten said the whole idea was to get the case handled in an expedited fashion.

“It was a sprint, not a marathon,’’ he said. “As such, it is not surprising that a great number of hours were billed in a short time, and by a large team of attorneys.’’

The ruling only exacerbates what has been an often confrontational relationship between Brnovich and the Board of Regents, which operates the three state universities. That was driven home in a press release from ASU crowing about the award of the legal fees.

“Please let the good people of Arizona know about how their taxpayer dollars are being put to work by the attorney general for yet another failed lawsuit,’’ wrote ASU spokeswoman Katie Paquet.

All that drew a curt response from Brnovich aide Ryan Anderson who noted that the regents had claimed all along there was no merit to the lawsuit.

“You should ask them if this lawsuit was so frivolous, why did they feel the need to spend $1 million on two national law firms to make procedural arguments,’’ he said.