Yavapai outlasts Phoenix College 1-0 in Zinger Tournament
Junior College Baseball

Yavapai Athletics
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:28 p.m.

The Roughrider baseball team outlasted Phoenix College, 1-0, Saturday evening in the Zinger Tournament at Sloan Park in Mesa. Yavapai is now 5-1 on the season.

The game was a pitcher’s duel. Riley Egloff got the start for the Roughriders throwing 6.2 innings of shutout baseball. Egloff surrendered only 4 hits and struck out 7 batters. Taisei Yahiro threw the final 2.1 innings to get the save.

The only run came in the second inning. Lance Kelly knocked a double chasing home Tyler Boggs who reached base on a walk.

Offensively, YC managed only six hits on the day led by Willie Cano with two hits. Kelly, Boggs, Jack Silvermann and Cameron Jowaiszas each had a base knock.

Yavapai will play on Sunday against a team and time yet to be determined.

— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics

