Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."

Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.

The seventh class of this series will be presented by Eric Hough, Maricopa County Parks who will discuss "Where the Wild Birds Are: Avian Biogeography in Arizona’s Changing Climate" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Would you like to learn more about where to find birds in Arizona? During this Nature Studies Presentation, we will learn about the diverse vegetation zones that provide habitat for Arizona’s birds through interactive exercises and a bird walk around the center’s grounds, as well as learn about how climate change has already been affecting bird distribution in our state and the predicted changes yet to come.

Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.

To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.

