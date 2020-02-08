OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

UCLA shuts down No. 23 Arizona in 65-52 win
College Men's Basketball

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives between Arizona’s Josh Green (0) and Jemarl Baker Jr. during the first half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives between Arizona’s Josh Green (0) and Jemarl Baker Jr. during the first half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tucson. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:22 p.m.

TUCSON — Riley Smith had 15 points, Tyger Campbell added 12 and UCLA shut down No. 23 Arizona for a 65-52 win on Saturday night.

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) bounced back from an ugly loss to Arizona State with a superb defensive game and 9-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

UCLA shot 51% overall and used a big second half run to pull away, handing Arizona its second loss in 12 games at McKale Center this season.

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) hung in with 3-point shooting in the first half, but missed all 12 of its attempts in the second. The Wildcats shot 25% and went 6 of 29 in the second half

Zeke Nnaji had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 2 of 8. He made all 10 of his free throws.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Arizona had been struggling to hold onto big leads.

The Wildcats blew a 22-point lead in a loss to rival Arizona State and, after sweeping the Washington schools, let most of a 20-point lead wither away in a win over USC on Thursday.

UCLA’s run of quality games came to an end in a desert clunker on Thursday, when the Bruins were outplayed at both ends in an 84-66 loss to Arizona State.

Saturday’s game was a 3-point shooting contest at the start.

Neither team hit a 2-point shot in the first seven minutes and nine of the first 12 made shots were 3s.

The 3-over-2 trend continued the rest of the half.

UCLA hit 6 of 10 from outside the arc, 4 of 13 inside it and led 29-28.

Arizona had a seven-minute span without a field goal of any kind.

The Bruins hit six of their first nine shots of the second half — four were 2s — to stretch their lead to nine.

Arizona answered with an 8-0 run to pull within one, but UCLA answered with a 14-1 run.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA got back to its winning ways with a strong all-around performance in one of college basketball’s most difficult road environments.

Arizona has been led by freshmen Nnaji, Nico Mannon and Josh Green, but the freshman trio shot a combined 7 of 33 against the Bruins.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona is at California Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

No. 7 Arizona beats No. 3 UCLA 86-75 in Pac-12 semifinals
No. 15 Arizona beats UCLA 78-67 to reach Pac-12 title game
UCLA shoots past No. 13 Arizona 82-74
UCLA tops No. 7 Arizona, ends 'Cats win streak
Canada leads No. 13 UCLA women over No. 16 Arizona State

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries