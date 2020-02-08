OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trump schedules campaign rally in Phoenix on Feb. 19

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:46 a.m.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump has scheduled a campaign rally in Arizona on Feb. 19, just under a month before the state's presidential primary election that will have only Democrats going to the polls.

Trump's campaign said in an announcement late Friday that the evening rally will be held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republican Party is not participating in the March 17 presidential party.

The campaign's announcement said Trump “has delivered on his promises and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Arizona."

Arizona has long been a Republican stronghold but Democrats made inroads in 2018 midterms, thanks partly to a growing Latino voting-age population and disenchantment among college-educated women in suburbs surrounding Phoenix.

Both parties see Arizona as a battleground for the presidency and the U.S. Senate, with appointed Republican Sen. Martha McSally running for the final two years of the term of the late Sen. John McCain.

With no serious challenge in his own party and plenty of funding, Trump's campaign has been staging rallies in early states on the campaign calendar and taking other steps to ramp up their organization and boost excitement for the president's general election candidacy.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

President Trump to be in Arizona for Mesa rally Friday night
Boosting GOP, Trump accuses Pelosi of being an 'MS-13 lover'
Presidential candidates focused on Arizona ahead of Tuesday
Sen. Flake dangles possibility of running against Trump
Clinton, Trump use whatever they've got in the final push

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries