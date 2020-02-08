OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Travel Troubleshooter: This Enterprise damage claim looks suspicious

Chris Elliott, Syndicated Columnist
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 6:37 p.m.

Enterprise has filed a damage claim on Sarah Baker’s rental. There’s just one problem: There was no damage on her car. What’s going on?

Q: I recently rented a car from Enterprise. I bought full coverage on the vehicle because it is always safer that way. When I returned the vehicle, a representative from Enterprise inspected the vehicle inside and out and gave me the green light that everything looked great and I was good to go.

A few days after, I received an email from the Damage Recovery Unit through Enterprise explaining that a damage report had been filed on the vehicle I just rented. I immediately called the Enterprise location from which I’d rented the car to inquire about the claim. A manager said that it must be a mistake and to delete the email and everything would be fine.

A few weeks later, I received a letter explaining that there was indeed a damage claim filed under my name. I called the Damage Recovery Unit and they explained that my local branch had filed the claim and that a manager said it was a mistake.

I was astounded at this news because I had not damaged the vehicle. I visited my local branch and a manager told me the same thing -- the claim was a mistake. But the Damage Recovery Unit would not drop its claim.

Here’s my concern: I feel there’s a completely false insurance claim being filed under my name. Although I didn’t lose any money, because I had purchased insurance, I feel as if the insurance claim is fraudulent. Can you help me get this claim dropped? -- Sarah Baker, Culpeper, Virginia

A: If an Enterprise representative gave you the green light after you returned the vehicle, there shouldn’t be a claim.

A valid claim needs to be properly documented. Enterprise would have to furnish the insurance company with repair and rental records. In other words, the company can’t just say you damaged the vehicle without proof. But you say you had “after” pictures of the car that show no damage (good job!) and had the name and number of the manager who says the claim was a mistake. So something’s not right here.

Was this insurance fraud, as you suspect? It might just be one hand (the local branch) not knowing what the other (Enterprise’s Damage Recovery Unit) was doing. Then again, I’m looking at another Enterprise claim case right now that looks almost identical to yours. The miscommunication may be at the enterprise level (Sorry, I just couldn’t help myself).

Enterprise’s damage claim looked a little suspicious. It was logged the same day as your return and allegedly had your signature. You would have remembered signing that document, wouldn’t you?

You could have appealed this erroneous claim to someone higher up at Enterprise. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Enterprise’s executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

I contacted Enterprise on your behalf. Separately, you also contacted the police and filed a report. Enterprise dropped its claim.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine and the author of “How to Be the World’s Smartest Traveler.” You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries