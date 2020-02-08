Special Olympians warming up for the season

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The practice was short but welcomed.

About 50 Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics athletes, coaches, parents, providers and volunteers met at the Bradshaw Mountain High School athletic field for about two hours Saturday morning, Feb. 8, at their first practice for spring 2020 events.

The session included minor stretches, calisthenics, walking and jogging around the track.

“There’s always a lot of excitement at the beginning of the season,” said BMSO Head Coach Laura Molinaro, who has been coaching for 31 years. “The faces change but the smiles stay the same.”

The competitors range from ages 8 to 50 and live different walks of life.

“They don’t always get to see each other throughout the year,” Molinaro said. “They’re excited to see each other again and it’s nice to see them reconnect.”

BMSO is part of the Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area that serves the Northern Arizona communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, Verde Valley, Page, and surrounding cities.

The Mountain Area offers year-round sports programs for more than 1,000 athletes in 16 local sports and programs including track and field, which most of the Prescott Valley athletes were preparing for. After a few winter weeks of inactivity, everyone enjoyed stretching and strolling in the Saturday morning sun.

Molinaro ended the unexpectedly warm morning with a speech on what to bring to practice and requirements for future events. She expects dedicated efforts from the athletes.

“I will push them to their limit and then a bit further,” she said. “I want them to realize their full potential.”

For more information on participation and volunteering, visit specialolympicsarizona.org or the Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics Facebook page at facebook.com/BradshawMountainSpecialOlympics.