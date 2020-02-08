OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Special Olympians warming up for the season
Special Olympics

Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics Head Coach Laura Molinaro, center, talks with the athletes – who range in age from 8 to 50 – explaining rules and expectations. (Aaron Ricca/Courtesy)

Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics Head Coach Laura Molinaro, center, talks with the athletes – who range in age from 8 to 50 – explaining rules and expectations. (Aaron Ricca/Courtesy)

AARON RICCA, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:29 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The practice was short but welcomed.

About 50 Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics athletes, coaches, parents, providers and volunteers met at the Bradshaw Mountain High School athletic field for about two hours Saturday morning, Feb. 8, at their first practice for spring 2020 events.

The session included minor stretches, calisthenics, walking and jogging around the track.

“There’s always a lot of excitement at the beginning of the season,” said BMSO Head Coach Laura Molinaro, who has been coaching for 31 years. “The faces change but the smiles stay the same.”

The competitors range from ages 8 to 50 and live different walks of life.

“They don’t always get to see each other throughout the year,” Molinaro said. “They’re excited to see each other again and it’s nice to see them reconnect.”

BMSO is part of the Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area that serves the Northern Arizona communities of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, Verde Valley, Page, and surrounding cities.

The Mountain Area offers year-round sports programs for more than 1,000 athletes in 16 local sports and programs including track and field, which most of the Prescott Valley athletes were preparing for. After a few winter weeks of inactivity, everyone enjoyed stretching and strolling in the Saturday morning sun.

Molinaro ended the unexpectedly warm morning with a speech on what to bring to practice and requirements for future events. She expects dedicated efforts from the athletes.

“I will push them to their limit and then a bit further,” she said. “I want them to realize their full potential.”

For more information on participation and volunteering, visit specialolympicsarizona.org or the Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics Facebook page at facebook.com/BradshawMountainSpecialOlympics.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona Special Olympics honors Laura Molinaro
brave in the attempt... Special Olympics athletes gear up for State games
Special Olympics in PV...
Special Olympics in PV...
Local Special Olympics athletes compete at State Track & Field Event

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries