Rants & Raves: Feb. 9, 2020

This just in! The GOP elephant has resigned from its long standing position and has appointed the ostrich with its head in the sand as its successor.

In Arizona, if you supply or give illegal drugs to someone who overdoses and dies from those drugs you are not charged with anything. Why is this allowed to happen?

Gee, if only we had some, oh, call them public employees, and we could all pitch in a little to pay their salaries, we could call it taxes; and we could trust them to regulate production of potentially dangerous substances.

Since when does the council vote on becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary City without a study session with the public? The Feb. 11, 3 p.m. session is when they vote following an executive session. Where is transparency? Where is democracy?

I’ve been watching all the logging trucks on Copper Basin Road and Thumb Butte Road. I drove the loop to see how much logging had occurred. I was appalled at the semi “clear cut” activity that has occurred. Disgusting sight.

Individuals who wear clothing that express support for a presidential candidate should not be surprised by a comment from someone who notices their clothing and takes advantage of that opportunity to express to them an opposing view of their candidate.

Raves to the young couple who bought my late lunch at Casa Sanchez on Tuesday the 3rd. I will forever wonder why, but what a nice thing to do! I promise to pass it along. Thank you.

It’s PRESCUT or PRESKIT, NOT PresCOTT. It’s the PLAZA, not the square. It’s the BAND STAND, not the gazebo as the editor incorrectly called it in his column.

ADOT’s spending over $10 million to widen under 3/4 mile of Highway 69 by Frontier Village. Resurfacing 69 from PV to the Parkway needed more. Driving at night is impossible to see lanes. No more patching holes and sealing cracks.

RE: Friday Catchall gas prices – Historically, Prescott gas prices used to be below the National Average by about 3 to 5 cents. Today’s National Average is $2.44. Are you feeling hosed? Quit paying at the pump, go in and complain!

Wow! Does anyone else hate the atrocity of the hotel being built at Montezuma. What a sad, sad sight.

Will our “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” publicly welcome every AR-toting person and gun thief who does not honor the “well-regulated” part of the Second Amendment, moving here for psychological shelter? Attention, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic: Forewarned is foreARMED.

If Afghanistan were to slip into more violence and chaos, where is our responsibility?

With the biased pollsters showing President Trump getting beat by the likes of Biden, Warren and Sanders, there can only be one conclusion: they are canvassing only Democrats.

RE: Mariann Jelinek’s letter – Yeah, Trump is a crook, but he’s our crook! Don’t you understand? That’s how it works! Right and wrong don’t matter anymore. We’re in charge now and that’s all that matters.

Interesting how letter writer Joel Schochet can be so adamant about following the Constitution over gun rights, yet can support a president who refuses to follow the Constitution – or any of our laws. So do we have to follow them?

Well it appears that Mitt Romney took over where John McCain and Jeff Flake left off. He, like McCain and Flake let their personal opinions and feelings guide their actions. They personally had disdain for President Trump. How sad.

Remember, the Constitution allows for only the courts to determine the constitutionality of a law, not local governments or individuals.

I have heard and read people complain about the Super Bowl half-time performance as being too raunchy. They do have control of their TV! It’s called the remote! Just change the channel during that time! DUH!

RE: Comments sought on update to Regional Transportation Plan. Bus systems bring vagrants, crime and filth. The Quad Cities do not need it. Just stop the population explosion with a moratorium on development.

Wanting to run the country, Democrats can’t run an Iowa election. Then many refused to attend the State of the Union and Nancy demonstrated her derangement by tearing up the president’s speech. These people are unfit for office.

Thank you, Mitt Romney, for having the bravery to stand up for moral principles. You are a true Republican!

I watched the State of the Union by President Trump. I was uplifted by the state of the economy, the employment of all people. But I was saddened by the response by the Democrats and their apparent unhappiness with prosperity.

The headline “Watson Lake could be affected by new clean-water rules” reminds us that environmental deregulation looks different when it hits your own back yard (or water supply).

Grove Street (southbound) pavement has failed at least two times in 20 years and the same is happening again. When will a permanent fix happen?

Why is gasoline 20 cents cheaper in Kingman and Sedona and even less expensive in Mayer? Smells of price fixing.

Evidentially it is becoming the new norm in our society to claim victimhood and blame others for our failures. Thus, explaining the popularity of Bernie Sanders among the young, college-educated unemployed and the old, barely scraping by.

I constantly read about people taunting how well socialism works in Sweden, Norway and other European countries. They read the big print but not the fine print. You get all the free stuff but surrender 90% of your income.

Why does Prescott need to grow? Yes, business owners want more customers. More people, the more infrastructure needed. People live here because of the way Prescott is. The reason that people live here is quickly disappearing.

Why Watson Lake is polluted? The landfill was a mile or so from it for many years, the sewage treatment falls in same category and still exists, nothing but mining tailings upstream, and now numerous septic systems leaching downstream!

I see schools are back at the trough for more money. Reflecting on life, I can’t remember a time when schools weren’t after more money. I doubt there is enough to satisfy them as they expand their reach.

