Public meets Vermont State Police puppy at Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt — The youngest member of the Vermont State Police bow-wowed people at the Montpelier Statehouse on Friday.

Loki, the 10-week-old Plott Hound puppy, her handler Detective Christian Hunt and top police officials visited the Statehouse in Montpelier, where the dog licked faces and warmed hearts.

Loki is set to begin 15 weeks of training to serve as a state police tracking dog.

The state police organized the Statehouse visit after the big-eared puppy was introduced to the public last week, and people considered going to the extreme to meet the dog.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, a second public appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon at the state police barracks in Williston was postponed until Tuesday.