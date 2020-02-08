Public meets Vermont State Police puppy at Statehouse
MONTPELIER, Vt — The youngest member of the Vermont State Police bow-wowed people at the Montpelier Statehouse on Friday.
Loki, the 10-week-old Plott Hound puppy, her handler Detective Christian Hunt and top police officials visited the Statehouse in Montpelier, where the dog licked faces and warmed hearts.
Loki is set to begin 15 weeks of training to serve as a state police tracking dog.
The state police organized the Statehouse visit after the big-eared puppy was introduced to the public last week, and people considered going to the extreme to meet the dog.
Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, a second public appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon at the state police barracks in Williston was postponed until Tuesday.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: