The Prescott High School Theatre Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 735 earned several honors at the Regional Competition hosted at Yavapai College last month.

Prescott High competed with 24 other schools at the Northern Arizona Festival of Theatre Arts in several individual, duo and group events.

After weeks of preparation with many director/peer workshops, and following strict performance guidelines, these students ranked among some of the best in our state, with several in multiple events! Between our State One-Act competition scores, as well as troupe participation, the superior ranked students/events listed below have all qualified to advance to the national/international level held this summer in Indiana.

Individual Events: Monologues

Superior:

Monologue- Hope Olsen

Monologue- Ibrahim Sulyman

Monologue- Amie Cunningham

Monologue- Aly Warren

Excellent:

Monologue- Haley Crumpler

Short Film- Haley Crumpler

Duo Events:

Superior:

Duet Musical- Ben Minkler / Cameron Snyder

Excellent:

Duet Musical- Amie Cunningham / Angel Morado

Duo Acting- Amie Cunningham / Haley Crumpler

Short Film- Haley Crumpler

Group Events:

Superior:

Group Musical- Jaiden Whitwell / Aly Warren / Hope Olsen

Group Acting- Angel Morado / Amie Cunningham / Cameron Snyder / Hope Olsen / Jaiden Whitwell / Aly Warren

Excellent:

Group Musical- Amie Cunningham / Ibrahim Sulyman / Ariel Cunningham / Halle Contreras / Kira Weathersby / Angel Morado / Haley Crumpler / Annie Bhakta

Group Acting- Ariel Cunningham / Kira Weathersby / Ibrahim Sulyman / Annie Bhakta / Halle Contreras.