Prescott High School Theatre Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 735
The Prescott High School Theatre Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 735 earned several honors at the Regional Competition hosted at Yavapai College last month.
Prescott High competed with 24 other schools at the Northern Arizona Festival of Theatre Arts in several individual, duo and group events.
After weeks of preparation with many director/peer workshops, and following strict performance guidelines, these students ranked among some of the best in our state, with several in multiple events! Between our State One-Act competition scores, as well as troupe participation, the superior ranked students/events listed below have all qualified to advance to the national/international level held this summer in Indiana.
Individual Events: Monologues
Superior:
Monologue- Hope Olsen
Monologue- Ibrahim Sulyman
Monologue- Amie Cunningham
Monologue- Aly Warren
Excellent:
Monologue- Haley Crumpler
Short Film- Haley Crumpler
Duo Events:
Superior:
Duet Musical- Ben Minkler / Cameron Snyder
Excellent:
Duet Musical- Amie Cunningham / Angel Morado
Duo Acting- Amie Cunningham / Haley Crumpler
Short Film- Haley Crumpler
Group Events:
Superior:
Group Musical- Jaiden Whitwell / Aly Warren / Hope Olsen
Group Acting- Angel Morado / Amie Cunningham / Cameron Snyder / Hope Olsen / Jaiden Whitwell / Aly Warren
Excellent:
Group Musical- Amie Cunningham / Ibrahim Sulyman / Ariel Cunningham / Halle Contreras / Kira Weathersby / Angel Morado / Haley Crumpler / Annie Bhakta
Group Acting- Ariel Cunningham / Kira Weathersby / Ibrahim Sulyman / Annie Bhakta / Halle Contreras.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Prescott’s Kayla Mueller, her parents honored by President Trump in State of the Union
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: