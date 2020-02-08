OFFERS
Piacenza: If wishes were horses…

Alexandra Piacenza, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 9 p.m.

Perhaps you’ve heard this old Scottish proverb/poem as a child or read it in a book of nursery rhymes to your own child:

If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

If turnips were watches, I’d wear one by my side.

It expresses the common understanding that wishing and hoping are not enough to make our desires come true. However, I think they may be necessary, just not sufficient to get the whole job done.

Many of my past daydreams contained a parade of things I’d like to have or wanted to see happen. I even created a drawing called a “Wish Wheel”: a positive thought as the hub of the wheel and the space between the spokes occupied by representations of my aspirations and goals. In pudgier days, these included a drawing of a slim me in a bathing suit! To symbolize career success, I drew a picture of a group of work friends congratulating me on a job well done. Writing and publishing a book was a part of my wheel that has not (yet) come to pass.

The point of a Wish Wheel is to visualize not only material desires but desires of the heart. Often people have negative judgements about what they can and can’t achieve on a loop, whispering below their conscious thoughts. Phrases like not good enough, not possible, don’t deserve it and it’ll never happen can become imprinted early and be hard to root out. The process of visualization — of dreaming, if you will — can be an effective tool for connecting with the things we’re naturally drawn to but have effectively denied ourselves due to those negative judgments.

Obviously, to make them happen, it’s not enough to just be aware of deeper hopes and dreams. There is a time for “blue sky” thinking and then a time for recognizing the difference between an impossibility and a stretch goal. I may like the idea of being Queen of England but in concrete terms, I simply can’t get there from here. A stretch goal on the other hand is something that is beyond my situation today, may take a lot of planning and effort to achieve, but is within the horizon of the possible. Gosh darn it, I can still write and publish that book!

Recently I heard a lecture on procrastination, which I’ve always thought of as the enemy of making things happen. This speaker’s take on it was very different from my habitual fear of starting things and never finishing them. His experience as a procrastinator had taught him a valuable lesson about creative activity: first you have to start with a seed thought or idea, second you need to start on it, and third you need to stop. Not stop forever, but for enough time for the seed to germinate.

If you plant a vegetable garden, you don’t dig up the seeds the next day to see how they’re doing. Likewise with new ideas, some mental air and space allows a certain putting of two and two together below the surface. Returning to the original project may reveal that what seemed like a tiny mustard seed has grown into a tree big enough to shelter the birds!

A combination of imagination, tempered realism and patience can prove it’s not a matter of “if” wishes were horses but of recognizing “when” wishes are horses. Hopes that are not entirely flights of fancy, rooted in our truer self and given time to develop can be a vehicle for meaningful new experiences. Just watch out for the turnips.

