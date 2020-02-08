OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oubre scores career-high 39, Suns top Rockets 127-91
NBA

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) shoots a three-point basket between Houston Rockets guards Ben McLemore (16) and Michael Frazier (21) during the second half of a game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) shoots a three-point basket between Houston Rockets guards Ben McLemore (16) and Michael Frazier (21) during the second half of a game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 1:34 a.m.

PHOENIX — Kelly Oubre Jr. was one of many Phoenix Suns players who had their names floated in trade rumors over the past week. But the trade deadline came and went, nobody was moved, and by Friday morning's shootaround there was a mini-celebration that everyone was still around.

“The first thing we said when we saw each other this morning was ‘We made it!'” Oubre said.

The good vibes continued several hours later when the Suns played one of their best games of the season in a 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets. Oubre scored a career-high 39 points and Devin Booker added 33.

“I don't want to get too high on the hog, but I thought that was a really good effort from our guys," Suns coach Monty Williams said. “There was a sense of urgency from the tip to play with great effort. That was pleasing for me.”

The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 97-73 lead going into the fourth quarter. He shot 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

“My teammates were passing me the ball,” Oubre said. “I was just playing within the coach's system, being in attack mode, staying aggressive. I'm honored, but we've got another one tomorrow.”

The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a 13-game losing streak against the Rockets that dates to 2016.

James Harden led the Rockets with 32 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter because the Suns were well ahead. He finished 9 of 19 from the field and made five 3-pointers.

“They played better than we did,” Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. “Their athleticism, their freshness just overwhelmed us and we were dead-legged, couldn’t make threes. Just all kinds of little things.”

The Suns jumped out to a 46-26 lead by the end of the first quarter, shooting 17 of 20 from the field, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Booker scored 18 points and Oubre had 10.

Houston bounced back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 65-55 by halftime. Harden scored 25 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter. The Rockets cut the Suns' lead to 65-59 early in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

“In games like this you've got to jump on teams. It was kind of going back and forth and they kind of blitzed us," Harden said. “We tried to fight our way back. It was just too much."

The Suns shot 56% from the field for the game, including 15 of 31 (48%) on 3-pointers. Phoenix improved to 21-31 for the season while Houston fell to 33-19.

SMALL BALL SPUTTERS

The Rockets have had some success over the past week with abnormally small lineups, including one game where nobody listed over 6-foot-6 played. The undersized approach didn't work against the Suns.

Houston went small again against Phoenix, though the Rockets did start the recently-acquired 6-foot-8 Robert Covington. The Suns won the rebound battle 51-29 and had a 50-36 advantage on points in the paint.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Westbrook didn't play one night after scoring 41 points against the Lakers on 17-of-28 shooting from the field. ... Houston shot just 34% from the field against the Suns, including 11 of 48 (23%) on 3-pointers.

Suns: Phoenix has a long list of injured players, including guard Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and forwards Dario Saric (left ankle sprain), Aron Baynes (left hip soreness) and Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). ... Rookie forward Cameron Johnson played on Friday after missing 10 games with a right quad contusion. ... Booker scored his 33 points in just 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Rockets return home to host Utah on Sunday.

The Suns host Denver on Saturday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Harden scores 44 points, Rockets beat Suns 118-110
Harden racks up 47 points, Rockets beat Suns 139-125
Rockets set NBA record with 27 3s in 149-113 rout of Suns
Harden has big 4th quarter, Rockets beat Suns 115-109
Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries