One of Prescott Fire Department’s ‘best’ retires after 37 years

Few men, if any, have done more for the Prescott Fire Department than Don Devendorf.

After 37 years with the department, the 58-year-old retired on Jan. 30.

His fire career started in 1977 when he was just 16 years old. For some unrecalled reason at the time, he decided to serve as a junior volunteer firefighter in his small hometown of Madison, Connecticut.

“I honestly do not remember how I ended up on the fire department,” he said. “I had no connection to the fire department at all.”

But he does remember having a strong interest in public safety services, which ended up shaping the rest of his life.

In 1979, he came to Prescott to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“I was going to be a pilot,” he said.

But the education quickly proved too expensive for him, so he started doing everything he could to become either a firefighter or police officer.

This began with Devendorf working as a reserve firefighter for both the Prescott Fire Department and the Central Yavapai Fire District, which is now the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. He then got his Intermediate Emergency Medical Technician (IEMT) license and worked for the local ambulance services in addition to being on call to fight fires.

For a short while he also worked for the Chino Valley Police Department as a reserve officer. He nearly committed to the law enforcement path, but held out for a full-time position with Prescott Fire, which he got in 1983.

“It was just a whirlwind after that,” Devendorf said.

He started out as a firefighter/IEMT on the department’s rescue truck and gradually moved through the ranks.

Titles he held included engineer, captain, battalion chief, division chief, operations chief, fire marshal, assistant fire chief and interim fire chief. He was also on the department’s wildland off-district team and maintained part-time employment with Central Yavapai until retiring from that agency in 2004.



To boot, he made sure to take advantage of just about every specialty training made available to him.

This included paramedicine, technical rope rescue, scuba rescue, the handling of hazardous materials and fire investigation. He even served as a paramedic for Prescott Police Department’s SWAT team for 25 years.

“He was kind of a pioneer in all of those different technical teams that we had,” said Bruce Martinez, who worked alongside Devendorf for nearly 30 years and served as the department’s fire chief from 2009 to 2012.

Something Devendorf has been especially known for is his ability to act wisely and decisively in just about any emergency management incident.

“Don was considered probably the best scene commander that the department has had,” Martinez said. “When he was commanding a scene, you had a lot of confidence that the job was going to get done right. He was going to call the right resources and keep everybody safe.”

Jim Kennedy, a captain with Prescott Fire who started as a reserve with the department in 1987, can also attest to this.

“Every time I was interior and he was command on our fire scene, I knew I was safe,” Kennedy said. “He was probably the soundest tactical officer that we’ve had.”

This ability to maintain clarity under pressure helped Devendorf stop countless structure fires from becoming catastrophic events, including when the Bird Cage Saloon on Whiskey Row went up in flames in 2012.

“I was very thankful that Don was on the scene and he did an outstanding job of keeping that to only three units,” Martinez said.

DECISION TO RETIRE

Devendorf loved what he did.

“I cannot imagine any better career,” he said. “To see the horrors that people have to go through and have the ability to — even in the smallest way and sometimes in a major way — make a difference in someone’s worst day, I don’t know how you could ever be a better human being.”

But in 2016, he was diagnosed with early stages of bladder cancer. Though the cancer was brought under control, it made him take a step back and consider what’s really important to him at this point in his life.

“When you get the cancer diagnosis and you get a gut feeling that you have another one coming, there’s more to life than going to work every day,” he said.

Much of that “more” is his son, two daughters, and three grandkids.

“If I can be a dad and a grandpa for a lot more years by retiring at 58, I’m going to take advantage of that, because that’s what’s important,” he said.

He does, however, intend to continue supporting Prescott Fire as a volunteer.

“It’s going to be when the department really needs something,” he said. “Having the historical knowledge, and the relationships that I’ve built with builders, developers and vendors, I just want to make sure that’s available to people who come after me.”