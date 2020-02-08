Obituary: Martha Lydia Blocker

Martha Lydia Blocker, 95, passed peacefully into the arms of Christ on February 3, 2020. Martha was born to Thomas and Martha Copeland, April 8, 1924, on a farm in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She married her high school sweetheart, “Jack” Blocker, December 24, 1943, while he was on leave from the Army Air Corps. Jack and Martha recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.

Martha loved to entertain and to be with people. Her home was open to anyone and always filled with laughter. Martha would greet you at the door with a bright smile, a hug and kiss. Before you knew it, you were at the kitchen table eating sour cream twists, and drinking a cup of hot coffee. Martha’s kitchen was everyone’s home away from home.

Martha is a talented artist, who won numerous awards for her water colors, oils, pastels, as well as painted china. She sold her artwork in galleries across the southwest and Hawaii. She also crocheted, knitted, cross stitched and tatted.

Her talents did not stop there. Martha’s musical talent was abundant and deeply appreciated. She played the piano and organ at church. She had a lovely alto voice and used it often to tell jokes and bedtime stories. Her talents delighted her family and are cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha is preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha and Thomas and her brothers and sister, Tom, Bob, Bert and Selma.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Blocker; her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Ruth Blocker; grandchildren, Michele, and JD and his wife, Lori Blocker; great-grandchildren, Trenton Blocker and his wife, Taylor, Aubrey Blocker, Shelby Blocker and Ashley Blocker. Additionally, she had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Martha deeply loved her family, and is deeply loved by her family.

She instilled in them love for family and reverence for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Martha’s Celebration of Life: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina Street, in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of The Pines, 13207 E. Highway 169, Suite A, Dewey, AZ 86327.

Information provided by survivors.

