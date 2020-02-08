Obituary: Jonathan ‘Jon’ Breninger

Jonathan “Jon” Breninger passed January 22, 2020 at 34 years of age. An Arizona native, he played hockey for many years during his youth. Developing a deep interest in books early on, he attended ASU and Yavapai College.

Following his passion for reading, he worked as a book seller for the past 6 years.

Jonathan will be missed by his loving parents, Roy and Marcey Breninger, extended family and many friends.

