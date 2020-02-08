Need2Know: Local Walmarts no longer 24-hour stores; A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique opens; Parke Place Apartments underway; Paloma Health online service; Northern Arizona, Tucson Elite launch Realty Executi

PRESCOTT, PRESCOTT VALLEY WALMART CHANGES STORE HOURS

The Prescott and Prescott Valley Walmarts have changed their store hours indefinitely as of Feb. 1, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. every day, Walmart Director of Communications Tiffany Wilson stated via email.

Each of the locations had been 24-hour stores before the switch occurred.

“A recent review of shopping patterns” at Walmart’s Prescott locations, 3050 E. Highway 69 and 1280 Gail Gardner Way, and its Prescott Valley store, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road, necessitated the move, she stated.

“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” Wilson added. “… We adjusted hours and are reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

GROUNDBREAKING FOR PARKE PLACE APARTMENTS UNDERWAY IN PRESCOTT VALLEY

Groundbreaking for an apartment complex called Parke Place, formerly known as the Bungalows at Talking Glass, began this past week at the southeast corner of Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley.

Fain Signature Group owns Parke Place, which is a joint venture with Prescott-based builder Dorn Homes. Parke Place will consist of some 146 apartments, which will stand across the street from Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Drive.

Within the past year, Fain Signature Group finished building Homestead Talking Glass, a luxury apartment complex at 3131 N. Main St., across the street from Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

PALOMA HEALTH ONLINE SERVICE FOR HYPOTHYROIDISM HAS CHINO VALLEY FOCUS

Chino Valley will soon be served by an online medical practice focusing strictly on treating hypothyroidism, a condition that results in abnormally low thyroid-gland activity and can retard growth and mental development in children and adults.

Provided by New York-based Paloma Health, the service offers patients one-on-one meetings with endocrinologists via webcam.

“There is a big shortage of endocrinologists across the country,” Paloma Health’s Marina Tarasova stated via email.

In the Paloma system, patients can collect their own thyroid blood tests from home or upload recent thyroid lab results to the web and visit with a thyroid doctor.

A Paloma physician would then become your thyroid specialist, coordinating with your primary care physician, who consults with a thyroid nutritionist. From there, your doctor uses your test results and reviews your symptoms to prescribe medication and a treatment plan.

Tarasova said in a phone interview that 20 million-plus Americans have hypothyroidism, which has created a 30,000-to-1 patient-to-specialist ratio.

“Despite its prevalence and significant impact, hypothyroidism is a hugely underserved chronic disease,” Tarasova added. “Many people in Chino Valley either drive two-plus hours to see a specialist or actively settle for suboptimal care seeing a PCP [personal care physician].”

For more information, including for those who live outside of Chino Valley in the Quad Cities, visit palomahealth.com or call 434-248-7508.

A-NU-YOU! SAUNA BOUTIQUE OPENING SOON ON SOUTH MONTEZUMA STREET

A-Nu-You! Sauna Boutique, which will conduct its grand opening Saturday, Feb.

15, at 532 S. Montezuma St. across from the Second-Hand Man in Prescott, will sell high-end saunas, owner Aaron Slack said.

In addition to infrared saunas, the boutique will sell items such as essential oils and diffusers, Turkish Cotton towels, silk and terrycloth robes, handmade jewelry, handbags made of recycled denim, and skin and beauty care products.

Lora Slack, Aaron’s wife, will run the store while Aaron continues to operate his longtime Nu-View Window Cleaning business in the Quad Cities.

For more information, email Slack at: anuyousaunas@gmail.com.

NORTHERN ARIZONA, TUCSON ELITE LAUNCH REALTY EXECUTIVES ARIZONA TERRITORY

In a Feb. 3 news release, Realty Executives International announced the merger of two of the real estate franchisor’s largest brokerages, Realty Executives Northern Arizona and Realty Executives Tucson Elite, to form Realty Executives Arizona Territory.

Realty Executives Arizona Territory, a mega-brokerage, will have more than 600 agents and $1 billion in sales volume, the news release added. Realty Executives brass say they formed this partnership to better serve their Arizona customers.

Realty Executives International bought Realty Executives Northern Arizona in 2018. The brokerage, which has eight offices, serves Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey, Chino Valley, Sedona, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Verde Valley, Payson, Happy Jack and other places throughout central and northern Arizona.

Visit realtyexecutivesazterritory.com for more information.

