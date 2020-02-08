OFFERS
Murray scores 36, Nuggets finish season sweep over Suns
NBA

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murrey brings the ball up ahead of Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio (11) during the second half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso/AP)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murrey brings the ball up ahead of Phoenix Suns' Ricky Rubio (11) during the second half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:19 p.m.

PHOENIX — Jamal Murray scored 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 117-108 on Saturday night.

The Nuggets completed the season sweep against the Suns, winning all four games. Denver has won five of its past six games overall.

Denver led 83-78 going into the final quarter and never trailed in the fourth, turning back a few Phoenix rallies. Murray had another big game against on the Suns’ home floor, making 14 of 17 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored 28 in Denver’s win in Phoenix on Dec. 23.

Jokic added nine rebounds and six assists. Paul Millsap — who was playing in his first game since Jan. 6 — had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes off the bench.

Deandre Ayton finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker added 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20.

Phoenix led 37-28 after the first quarter but Denver rallied to take a 55-54 advantage by halftime. Murray had 17 points before the break while Jokic had 10. Ayton had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Phoenix has lost five of its last six games. The Suns fell to 21-32 for the season while Denver improved to 37-16.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Millsap missed 16 straight games with a left knee injury before playing against the Suns. ... Guard Will Barton (left knee inflammation) and forwards Bol Bol (left foot injury management), Mason Plumlee (right footid injury) and Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle injury) didn’t play.

Suns: Ayton grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the third quarter. He reached the milestone in 94 career games, which made him the quickest to 1,000 rebounds in franchise history. ... Guard Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and forwards Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture) and Dario Saric (left ankle sprain) didn’t play.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Return home to host the Spurs on Monday.

Suns: Go on the road to face the Lakers on Monday.

