OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 09
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Martin's late jumper lifts Arizona St. over USC 66-64
College Men's Basketball

Arizona State guard Remy Martin hits the go-ahead basket as Southern California guard Jonah Mathews (2) looks away from Martin during the second half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tempe. Arizona State won 66-64. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona State guard Remy Martin hits the go-ahead basket as Southern California guard Jonah Mathews (2) looks away from Martin during the second half of a game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Tempe. Arizona State won 66-64. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:25 p.m.

TEMPE — Remy Martin got the shooter's roll on a pull-up jumper with 19 seconds left, and Arizona State held on for a 66-64 win over Southern California on Saturday night.

Martin's 22 points, 16 of those in the second half, led Arizona State (15-8 overall, 6-4 in Pac-12), which has won three straight and five of six. Alonzo Verge Jr. added 16 points as the Sun Devils rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit.

Jonah Mathews’ 22 points led USC and Daniel Utomi added 15 for USC (17-7, 6-5), which has lost three in a row.

The Trojans went ice cold for a long stretch in the second half, but came back to take the lead again late in the game. Arizona State went more than 11 minutes without a made basket, but after trailing 64-59 drew even on three Martin free throws with 2:15 to play.

Martin's basket in the final seconds was the only field goal in the final 11:28 for the Sun Devils.

Mathews led the Trojans with 17 first-half points, although he went to the locker room briefly after he appeared to injure his right arm when he fell after a blocked layup attempt.

Rakocevic scored eight first half points, and USC took its largest lead of the half on a Utomi layup and free throw for a 33-20 lead with 5:34 until halftime.

Arizona State closed the half down 40-32, with Verge scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes. But the Sun Devils shot just 35%.

Martin’s steal and two-handed dunk got the crowd on its feet with thunderous applause, and USC went more than 3 1/2 minutes without a point.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have a good opportunity to turn things around with home games against two of the Pac-12’s lower-echelon teams next week, Washington and Washington State. A 72-40 drubbing at the hands of the Huskies in in Seattle last month should be at the forefront of their thoughts this week.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils head to the Bay Area next week with plenty of confidence as they surged into the top four of the Pac-12. But at only 15 total wins, a great regular season finish over the final eight games — and probably a win or two in the conference tournament — will be necessary to be considered for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

USC returns home to host Washington on Thursday night.

Arizona State faces Stanford on the road Thursday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

USC edges Arizona State, 69-67
Holder's late basket gives Arizona State 80-78 win over USC
Arizona State downs Princeton 67-65 behind Martin, Thomas
Sun Devils tripped up by Trojans
Travis, Da Silva lead Stanford past No. 16 Arizona St. 86-77

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries