Letter: Where’s the leash?
Editor:
This past weekend I took a couple of hikes with my dog. During those hikes I encountered seven dogs, of which six were off leash. Of those six, three approached my dog. The owners of the other three were able to leash their dogs as we approached. While my dog was on leash, he felt threatened by off leash dogs, and thus became aggressive to their approach.
Speaking with the Yavapai County Animal Control officer, I was informed that all dogs must be kept on leash within all areas of Yavapai County when not at a dog park or confined to the owner’s property. This includes the Prescott National Forest and unincorporated areas.
I’m sure there are a number of rationalizations that these owners feel allows them to let their dogs off leash on trails. Don’t assume that because your dog is “friendly” that the other dog won’t feel threatened. Besides being against the law, it is extremely inconsiderate to other hikers who may or may not be hiking with their dog. It may be a family with small children who are afraid of dogs, or don’t understand that the dog is only being playful. Wildlife may also be affected by an off leash dog.
I suspect that these owners will be the first ones to cry foul if something goes awry should they get injured pulling their dog off of another dog, or their dog gets injured in the confrontation. We all want to enjoy our time on the trails, so please keep your dog on a leash or leave them at home.
Ralph Lichtenberger
Prescott
