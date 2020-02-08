Letter: A Constitutional Republic
Editor:
Re: Mavis L. Brauer on Feb. 1: As a (ret) USAF Major, you should know that the United States of America is not a Democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic. The United States of America was created as and intended to survive as a Constitutional Republic.
“A pure unbridled democracy is a political system in which the majority enjoys absolute power by means of democratic elections. In an unvarnished democracy, unrestrained by a constitution, the majority can vote to impose tyranny on themselves and the minority opposition. They can vote to elect those who will infringe upon our inalienable God-given rights. Thomas Jefferson referred to this as elected despotism in Notes on the State of Virginia (also cited in Federalist 48 by Madison).”
There are 63,229 registered Republicans, 27,846 registered as Democrats, 44,081 registered as other, 273 as Green and 1041 as Libertarian, according to the 2019 registration report. Neither you nor I have any idea of what percentage of any them are either Conservative or Liberal? One thing is for sure: the majority of those voters elected a Republican Board of Supervisors.
People with serious mental health issues are already prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms. We don’t need any more laws especially so called “Red Flag Laws,” which violate an individual’s due process rights under the Constitution.
Stephen Hogan
Prescott
