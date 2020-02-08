Monday Morning Free Art Talk: Caren Greenberg ‘Lions and Griffins and Hares, Oh My!,’ Feb. 10
Prescott Art Docents presents “Monday Morning Programs Free Art Talk“ at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
Come listen as Caren Greenberg presents “Lions and Griffins and Hares, Oh My!” Beasts in Medieval Art.
In the Middle Ages, beasts, both fantastic and real, decorated many things: from illuminated breviaries to bestiaries, church treasuries to column capitals. In the marginalia of illuminated manuscripts, they may reveal the imaginings of a bored monk. In the frontispiece of an illuminated gospel, they may stand for one of the original evangelists. In a bestiary they may illustrate virtues, or the most recent discoveries found along the trade routes. Wandering amidst this exquisite fauna, we will gain insight into the psychology of the medieval mind: a mind filled with imagination, capable of complex symbolism, and curious about the wonders of continents it will never experience. Minds just like ours.
For more information, visit prescottartdocents.net.
