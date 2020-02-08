OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fireworks would be legal in Pima, Maricopa counties if bill passes

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 8:53 p.m.

PHOENIX — Want to light up the sky on the Fourth of July?

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, has introduced legislation to let you do that — but only if you live in Pima or Maricopa county.

Arizona law has since 2009 allowed things like sparklers, fountains, smoke devices and illuminated torches. That approval came only after industry lobbyists, responding to concerns about safety and fires, assured lawmakers that anything that explodes or shoots into the air would remain illegal.

SB 1667 would change that. It would specifically allow the sale of what the industry calls “multiple tube aerial devices.”

Think about a box, around the size of a car battery, with anywhere from nine to 15 tubes. You put it on the ground, light the fuse and, one by one, a rocket shoots about 100 feet into the air and explodes.

Gowan said a look around any community around Independence Day, New Year’s Day or other celebration events proves that these kind of devices already are in common use. He said Arizonans are bringing them back from New Mexico, where fireworks dealers set up shop along the border.

“So we’re just missing the money,” he said.

Gowan brushed aside the fact that anyone who uses those devices now can be arrested. “I don’t see many people in jail for shooting those off,” he said. “It’s a fact they’re not doing that.”

Mike Williams, who lobbies for TNT Fireworks which crafted the legislation, said the measure does not legalize other types of aerial devices that he said can be more dangerous.

Part of what makes these “safer,” he said, is that the device remains on the ground where it shoots straight up. He said that’s quite different from hand-held Roman candles as well as reloadable mortars which can tip over and send an explosive rocket in an unintended direction.

And Gowan dismissed concerns that having an explosive that is airborne creates a fire hazard.

“You know, New Mexico is full blown,” he said, with that state allowing all sorts of explosive and aerial devices. “And you don’t see all those hazards over there.”

Still, Gowan agreed to limit the availability of these new items to the state’s two largest counties, saying that the metro areas were the first to allow the legal sale of fireworks. He said rural counties have been given “some leeway” in deciding what is appropriate.

“It just seemed like a logical area to start,” he said.

Gowan has at least an indirect financial interest in the availability of more legal fireworks as he operates one of those pop-up sales tents in the Chandler area around the legal sales days. But Gowan said that Arizona has a “citizen Legislature” where lawmakers are expected to have outside employment and are expected to bring their outside knowledge to the Capitol.

Nothing in the legislation would change the days when Arizonans can buy and use the kind of fireworks that are legal. Those include Independence Day, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Cinco do Mayo and the festival of Diwali — which is celebrated among some who have Asian Indian roots.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Do not legalize fireworks in Arizona
Lawmaker proposing to expand firework sales and use
Bill would let local governments ban sale of fireworks
Bill would allow communities to trump state law and ban sale, use of fireworks
Fireworks bill shoots out of House

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries