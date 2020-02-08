OFFERS
Editorial: Do not legalize fireworks in Arizona

Fireworks being sold in Prescott in 2011. (Courier file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 9:10 p.m.

Legislation legalizing fireworks surfaces practically every year. This time it would be for only residents of Pima and Maricopa counties.

Arizona law since 2009 has allowed things like sparklers, fountains, smoke devices and illuminated torches. That approval came only after industry lobbyists, responding to concerns about safety and fires, assured lawmakers that anything that explodes or shoots into the air would remain illegal in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1667, sponsored by Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, would change that.

First, let’s forget that Gowan has a dog – or a firecracker – in the fight: He has an indirect financial interest in the availability of more legal fireworks, since he operates a pop-up sales tent in the Chandler area around the legal sales days.

Let’s look, however, at why it is only for Pima and Maricopa counties. Those are the more metro areas of the state; meaning, they are bowing to rural areas suffering from heightened wildfire danger conditions each summer, when more people are seeking the items that go “boom.”

Good, but their logic has a flaw.

Supporters, including industry lobbyists, point to the fact that Arizonans get their fireworks across the border in New Mexico – a place they say is rife for wildfires. “So we’re just missing the money,” Gowan said.

Thus, residents from the rural areas would just go to the big city and buy their fireworks. If the truth is we get our fireworks from New Mexico, allowing them in Phoenix and Tucson would make fireworks much more accessible. The problem would get worse.

Also, Gowan brushes aside the fact that anyone who uses those devices now can be arrested. “I don’t see many people in jail for shooting those off,” he told Capitol Media Services. “It’s a fact they’re not doing that.”

Police might not be putting people behind bars for shooting off fireworks; however, that does not mean people are not using the crackle-and-boom devices. Police scanner traffic in the Quad Cities talking about fireworks in use is prevalent throughout the year, especially around Fourth of July and New Year’s celebrations.

Law enforcement responds mostly to snuff out the threat, to avoid the chance the users would ignite a wildfire.

It is about safety for those around you, not putting down patriotic fun.

Gowan said rural counties would be given “some leeway” in deciding what is appropriate. “It just seemed like a logical area to start,” he said.

No, sir. Don’t open that Pandora’s Box.

