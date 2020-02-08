OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 08
Weather  41.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

CWAG opposes Prescott giving water outside of city limits
Mayor: If policy revision is approved, it would be case-by-case basis

Gary Beverly, president of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group, spoke at the group’s Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 meeting about the City of Prescott’s proposed policy change that would allow water services outside of city limits without annexing those areas. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Gary Beverly, president of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group, spoke at the group’s Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 meeting about the City of Prescott’s proposed policy change that would allow water services outside of city limits without annexing those areas. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 9:49 p.m.

The City of Prescott’s proposed policy change that would allow water service outside of city limits without annexing those areas has some favorable features, some questionable features and some disadvantages, said Citizens Water Advocacy Group President Gary Beverly at the Saturday, Feb. 8, CWAG meeting.

“CWAG’s position on this is that doing this to unincorporated areas along the creeks to improve water quality is a good idea,” Beverly said. “But service to 20,000 acres north of Prescott, extending from basically Pioneer Parkway all the way up north to the Chino Valley city limits is basically a Pandora’s Box of issues that have not been well studied.”

The organization’s policy is that water shouldn’t be provided without annexation except under certain conditions such as for small parcels along creeks or in a case where the city gains exceptional value, like 500 acres of the Granite Dells, he said. Otherwise, CWAG opposes the repeal of the current policy prohibiting water service outside city limits.

Allowing water service outside of city limits without annexing those areas not only reduces the city’s ability to manage growth but would cause it to increase faster, and would enable the development of previously dry areas along with urban sprawl and a developer water rush, Beverly said.

Should the Prescott City Council approve the policy revision and water does become available to be supplied outside of city limits, would not mean it is going to happen for every project, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said later.

“Any projects that come up will have to go through council for a vote every time,” Mengarelli said.

The reasons for opposing the policy change, which Beverly said has not been done in any other Arizona municipality, are more than that though. Providing water without annexation is also a disincentive for infill development, reduces the planning options for roads, open spaces and wildlife corridors and increases the overdraft, he said.

It is not a good decision monetarily either, Beverly told the group. Without annexation, developers should buy water rights from the City of Prescott which should not be providing city resources to develop areas that are not part of the city, he said. It would also avoid the public service expenses and shift them to the county.

The policy change would not be good for residents either as they would not have the opportunity to comment on population and water issues, he said, adding that it would also bypass Proposition 400, which voters approved in 2005. Proposition 400 connects water and land use, constraining the overdraft by requiring permanent recharge of wastewater and constrains annexations of more than 250 acres by requiring comment from residents, a supermajority council vote and an economic analysis, he said.

“CWAG has a really strong position that the will of the (voters) has to be respected,” Beverly said. “You can’t get around Prop 400 by serving water without annexation.”

The matter is expected to resurface in a future Prescott City Council study session.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Guest Column: Prop. 400: Comply or evade?
Talk of the town: New water polices speed growth
Beverly: Prescott gushes water policies, ignores future water security
Talk of the Town: Does water conservation promote development?
City delays vote on part of water policy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries