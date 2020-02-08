CWAG opposes Prescott giving water outside of city limits

The City of Prescott’s proposed policy change that would allow water service outside of city limits without annexing those areas has some favorable features, some questionable features and some disadvantages, said Citizens Water Advocacy Group President Gary Beverly at the Saturday, Feb. 8, CWAG meeting.

“CWAG’s position on this is that doing this to unincorporated areas along the creeks to improve water quality is a good idea,” Beverly said. “But service to 20,000 acres north of Prescott, extending from basically Pioneer Parkway all the way up north to the Chino Valley city limits is basically a Pandora’s Box of issues that have not been well studied.”

The organization’s policy is that water shouldn’t be provided without annexation except under certain conditions such as for small parcels along creeks or in a case where the city gains exceptional value, like 500 acres of the Granite Dells, he said. Otherwise, CWAG opposes the repeal of the current policy prohibiting water service outside city limits.

Allowing water service outside of city limits without annexing those areas not only reduces the city’s ability to manage growth but would cause it to increase faster, and would enable the development of previously dry areas along with urban sprawl and a developer water rush, Beverly said.

Should the Prescott City Council approve the policy revision and water does become available to be supplied outside of city limits, would not mean it is going to happen for every project, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said later.

“Any projects that come up will have to go through council for a vote every time,” Mengarelli said.

The reasons for opposing the policy change, which Beverly said has not been done in any other Arizona municipality, are more than that though. Providing water without annexation is also a disincentive for infill development, reduces the planning options for roads, open spaces and wildlife corridors and increases the overdraft, he said.

It is not a good decision monetarily either, Beverly told the group. Without annexation, developers should buy water rights from the City of Prescott which should not be providing city resources to develop areas that are not part of the city, he said. It would also avoid the public service expenses and shift them to the county.

The policy change would not be good for residents either as they would not have the opportunity to comment on population and water issues, he said, adding that it would also bypass Proposition 400, which voters approved in 2005. Proposition 400 connects water and land use, constraining the overdraft by requiring permanent recharge of wastewater and constrains annexations of more than 250 acres by requiring comment from residents, a supermajority council vote and an economic analysis, he said.

“CWAG has a really strong position that the will of the (voters) has to be respected,” Beverly said. “You can’t get around Prop 400 by serving water without annexation.”

The matter is expected to resurface in a future Prescott City Council study session.