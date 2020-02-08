OFFERS
Cougars emerge victorious at Sectionals, look ahead to state meet
Prep Wrestling

Chino Valley wrestling poses for a photo in front of the podium after taking first place at Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Payson. (Kevin Giese/Courtesy)

Chino Valley wrestling poses for a photo in front of the podium after taking first place at Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Payson. (Kevin Giese/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 8, 2020 11:31 p.m.

BMHS places 5th, qualifies 5 wrestlers for state

PAYSON — Chino Valley wrestling continues its highly impressive season as the Cougars took first place at Sectionals while also qualifying six individual wrestlers for the state meet.

Out of the 13 teams in Division III-Section IV, Chino Valley rose to the top by racking up 157 team points, which was nine points better than second-place Coconino (146). The Cougars received big performances from their usual suspects, who also qualified for state. Those wrestlers include Keller Rock (first place), Colby Evens (first place), Cody Jasper (first place), Dakota McMains (second place), Matt Davis (fourth place) and Cesar Campos (third place).

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

The Bears came in at fifth place with 113 team points, behind Chino Valley, Coconino, Mingus (145) and Show Low (119). Five Bradshaw Mountain wrestlers qualified for state, including Owen Alvarez (third place), Nick Foshee (second place), Blake Huenemeyer (fourth place), Mike Kelley (second place) and Peyton Hines (second place). Five other Bears missed state qualification by just one match.

UP NEXT

The state tournament will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

