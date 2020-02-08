Chino Valley AD Campitelli juggles ceaseless responsibilities

Currently in his second year as the athletic director at Chino Valley High School, Marty Campitelli said there are no normal days.

Also one of the assistant principals who takes care of half of the discipline in the school, Campitelli said his work involves scheduling, ordering equipment, making sure the school’s sports facilities are up to par, constant parent meetings, making sure kids who play sports are staying on track with their academics and that they are representing the school in the right way.

“It’s just one thing after another,” he said. “My first year I spent really trying to come up with as many funds as possible to purchase things for the school.”

He moved into the position in May 2018. That was the year a throwing area for the track and field team was built, mostly on volunteer work, and they’ve also been trying to work on a new second soccer field for the girls’ soccer team, Campitelli said. Last year was also when the gym floor was lost which threw the second half year for a loop because even though basketball season was ending, there was still a need for teams to practice and for PE classes, he said.

Before becoming athletic director, Campitelli said he was a school counselor who was looking to get into administration. He received his second masters in school leadership and started working on his leadership skills through Prescott Area Leadership, he said.

“I started realizing school leadership was something I was really interested in,” he said. “I’ve always been a huge sports fan. I was a baseball coach here for a couple years and in schools prior to this. Sports has always been a huge part of my journey through education. When the position came up, I thought this was the perfect opportunity for me to get right in. The timing worked out perfectly.”

When he was in high school, Campitelli said he played baseball and some football. Once he got out of junior varsity for football though, he realized he didn’t want to get hit that hard and stuck with baseball he said. It was his favorite part of high school and the best part of being the athletic director is the ability to be a part of the kids’ journeys through sports, Campitelli said.

Seeing the kids go through the range of emotions, from the joy of wining to the agony of defeat, and seeing kids that otherwise wouldn’t be successful in high school latch onto a sport and have that drive them through their four years is important to him, he said.

“I feel like that’s where I was in high school,’ Campitelli said. “If it wasn’t for baseball, I probably wouldn’t have gone to much of school. Baseball kept me on the straight and narrow. I see that happening and it’s fun to be a part of that.”

Looking ahead, Campitelli said he has some short term goals, such as redoing the whole hall of fame in the gym. Right now, the plaques that are up easily get knocked down and so he’s working on changing that and making it look pretty good, he said.

Campitelli also said he wants to make sure that the right coaches are in the right positions. Sometimes that’s difficult because of the area, meaning there isn’t the biggest pool of applicants but so far, he feels like he’s been doing a pretty good job of that, he said. With the recent resignation of Wade Krug, he is actively looking for a new football coach, Campitelli said.

“I want to get someone in here who can be dynamic and who could really love the program and want to move it in the right direction,” he said. “We have some good athletes in this town. Football has never really been the most popular sport in Chino Valley, but I kind of want to push it toward that.”