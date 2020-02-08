Bears continue playoff push with win over Prescott

PRESCOTT — What better time to peak as a team than the tail end of the regular season? No. 21 Bradshaw Mountain girls basketball needs a strong finish to secure a spot in the playoffs and they’re on their way as they wrote off cross-town rival Prescott 39-27 on Friday.

“That’s four in a row for us. We’re peaking at the right time and we feel really good about this team,” Bears head coach Rick Haltom said. “We like our chances [of making playoffs] and actually, we’re a good road team, so it doesn’t faze us to go away from Bradshaw. And if we got to go down to Tucson or go down to the Valley, we’re OK with that.”

Sierra Woolley, the Bears’ lengthy, rough-and-tough center, registered a monster double-double with 16 points and 13 boards. She was also Bradshaw Mountain’s anchor defensively, recording three blocks and three steals.

“We definitely practiced our two-three [zone defense] and our box-and-one and I think the box-and-one was really effective, just guarding Hollie [Dalton] and the rest of us just got everyone else,” Woolley said on the Bears’ game plan.

In their first region meeting back on Jan. 14, containing Dalton, Prescott’s crafty and prolific point guard, was the Bears’ top priority. It worked like a charm as they won the game and evidently wound up working again in Friday’s contest.

The first quarter was fairly even between the two sides but Bradshaw Mountain still held a slight 8-6 lead at the end of the frame. The Bears opened up a 12-6 lead early in the second but a quick burst from the Badgers after capitalizing on some turnovers earned them a 13-12 lead.

However, that lead would be Prescott’s last of the game as they went into halftime tied with Bradshaw Mountain 13-13. In the second half, the Bears’ gritty defense and physicality slowly started to take a toll on the Badgers.

The Bears started to gain separation by taking a 27-22 lead at the end of third quarter. The backcourt duo of Kendall Newton (7pts, 4reb, 3ast, 3stl) and Brinlee Kidd (8pts, 1reb, 3stl) helped run the Bears’ offense down the stretch as they eventually cruised to the 39-27 victory. The win gave the Bears the season series over the Badgers 2-1.

Only the top-24 ranked teams will qualify for the state playoffs and the Bears are still in good position as they sit in the No. 21 spot. As for Prescott, their chances aren’t looking as good as the Badgers are ranked No. 29 in the 4A Conference with only one game left on their schedule.

UP NEXT

The Bears (12-14, 7-5 Grand Canyon) will have an outlying non-region game against Desert Edge to wrap up their regular-season schedule. That game will be on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Badgers (9-12, 4-7 Grand Canyon) still have one region game left, which also will be on the road against Mohave on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.