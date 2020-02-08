Badgers muster gutsy effort to hold off surging Bears 58-54

PRESCOTT — Prescott boys basketball seems to be the definition of “Better than their record says.”

On the hunt for a much-needed win, the Badgers accomplished two things after defeating rivals Bradshaw Mountain 58-54 on Friday. They ended their three-game losing streak while ending the Bears’ three-game winning streak.

“Man, I tell you. Anytime you can win a rivalry game, it feels really good and honestly, anytime you get a region win, it feels really good,” Badgers head coach Travis Stedman said. “But we’ve been on a snide there for the last couple weeks, so it’s nice to jump around after the game and be excited.”

Prescott came out on fire in the early stages of Friday’s game, especially Jason Parent, who can practically pull up from anywhere inside the gym and still be in good range. The sophomore finished the game with 16 points.

As a team, the Badgers shot efficiently in the first quarter but the Bears still managed to keep pace despite falling behind 11-2. In the second quarter, the Badgers cooled off a bit from the field but both teams played with loads of intensity in this ultra-competitive battle.

Bradshaw Mountain center Nathan Summit struggled to get himself going, which was due to some hard-nosed defense by Prescott big man Korey Schwartz. Summit didn’t hit a field goal in the first half while Schwartz finished the game with 13 points.

The Badgers nursed a 28-24 lead at the half but the Bears were still nipping at their heels, which was the case for the rest of the game. However, the Badgers never wilted and arguably played their best basketball down the stretch.

“We just had to keep up the energy, just keep going. Every single play, not letting up,” Parent said on Prescott’s play in the final minutes. “It feels good [to get the win]. I don’t think they’re [Bradshaw Mountain] going to make the playoffs since we beat them and they have a small chance. It just feels good to get two wins off them this season.”

The biggest sequence of the night came when Schwartz and Parent slammed two dunks on back-to-back plays, which prompted the home crowd to nearly blow the gym’s roof off. Dellinger Boyd (8pts) was an absolute pest on defense and also nailed a three-point dagger to put Prescott up seven with 1:50 left on the clock.

Going into the game, the No. 17 Bears were ranked 17 spots higher than the No. 35 Badgers in the AIA 4A Rankings. But this just goes to show how the Badgers may be vastly underrated and could make some noise in the playoffs should they qualify.

“There’s no question that we’re better than what our record says,” Stedman said. “There’s a lot of factors that go into [the rankings] and not all of them are equitable and to be honest, we just got to win basketball games. And it’s as simple as that … It’s just one of those things.”

Notable performances for Bradshaw Mountain included Carter John, who racked up a game-high 22 points, and Tripp Nestor, who tallied 11 points.

UP NEXT

The Badgers (7-13, 6-5 Grand Canyon) still have one region game left, which will be on the road against Mohave on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Bears (14-11, 7-5 Grand Canyon) will have an outlying non-region game against Desert Edge at home to wrap up the regular season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.