3D Printable Housing coursework coming to Yavapai College

When Yavapai College’s Rodney Jenkins and staff met with and asked several county stakeholders within the past year to give them three things that they would like for the college to help them improve, the common themes were transportation, housing and the workforce.

So, in February 2019, Jenkins brought together leaders and elected officials from the municipalities and the county, among others in the economic development community, for an Economic Development Summit to create an action plan for how to attack those problems.

Some 100 community stakeholders attended the gathering in Prescott Valley. It wasn’t until Jenkins heard from Trevor Stokes of Arizona’s Office of Economic Opportunity that the light bulb fired in his head.

Stokes made the case for collaborative regionalism — a way in which municipalities from the same region work together to solve shared concerns.

Eventually, finding ways to help build affordable and attainable housing became Jenkins’ focus.

“Our School of Career [and] Technical Education had been researching the possibility of 3-D printing in construction,” Jenkins and Richard Hernandez, Yavapai College’s Regional Economic Development Center director, stated in a written response to Courier questions about the program this past week.

“With the approval of our president [Dr. Lisa Rhine], we dispatched a team of people to visit a manufacturer of this equipment, after which it seemed a natural progression to expand our construction program to learn to apply this technology to help with attainable housing shortages.”

A NO-BRAINER

Yavapai College already had a construction program and 3-D printers, Jenkins thought, so why not consider building homes with 3-D printing technology?

Escalating building costs, rising impact fees and a workforce shortage have helped drive the 3-D printing revolution, Jenkins said.

“We talked about it internally,” Jenkins added from his office at Yavapai College on Feb. 6. “There are only a handful of companies in the U.S. [that do 3-D printing for homes].”

Two of those companies are based in Utah and Austin, Texas, respectively. As it turns out, Jenkins said, China and Saudi Arabia are much further ahead in implementing 3-D printing technology to build houses than the U.S.

No matter, however. Jenkins reached out to the American companies and learned about their technologies.

“We have multiple 3-D printers [at Yavapai College] and we have people who [know technology and computer software], making it a natural phenomenon to do a deep dive into this,” Jenkins said. “Our faculty can work to improve the technology.”

CTEC PROGRAM

For years, Yavapai College has operated a state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education (CTEC) complex at 220 Ruger Road near the Prescott Regional Airport, which has small 3-D printers. One of them is 12 feet by 12 feet, while the other is in the neighborhood of 4 feet by 4 feet.

Once the college buys large 3-D printers, which can pump out a polymer concrete mixture to form the walls of these “3-D printed homes,” the goal is to begin teaching students how to use the technology.

“Recently, there have been entrepreneurial efforts exploring the use of 3-D printing technology in construction,” Rodney and Hernandez stated.

“We believe this technology could be utilized to help address many of the housing construction issues in this county, including making housing more attainable as well as addressing the workforce shortage for the industry.”

Rodney said building an average size 3-D printed home will be a fraction of the cost of a conventional home, and it won’t require as much labor, such as framers and drywall and stucco installers, for example.

“The material costs, as well as time to market will also be reduced, therefore creating savings for each aspect of the construction process,” Rodney and Hernandez stated. “The 3-D printers can print the interior and exterior walls of a medium-sized home within three to five days.”

CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT

In the meantime, Yavapai College is developing a curriculum for the 3-D printing of homes, which it hopes to have implemented by the fall 2020 semester for its new Construction Science program.

These printers use a liquid polymer-based concrete for building homes.

The idea is to offer course content at its Prescott campus and its Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale, Rodney said.

“Specific decisions of program location, cost, or actual curriculum changes are all in process,” Rodney added.

Some of the 3-D printing construction companies in the U.S. are working with four-year colleges/universities to test materials used in their machines, Rodney said, “but we are the first community college to engage students in learning how the technology works and train a workforce with these skills.”

By this summer of 2020, Rodney added that Yavapai College anticipates developing a concept for a prototype 3-D printed home.

“Our commitment is to help enhance the quality of life and contribute to a strong economy in Yavapai County,” Rodney said.