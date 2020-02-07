OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police warn of unregulated vaping products causing illnesses

The Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (Nam Y. Huh/AP, File)

Originally Published: February 7, 2020 5:33 p.m.

Over the past several weeks, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) has investigated and become aware of instances where community members have become severely ill and/or incapacitated after consuming tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates through vaporizing devices.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. There have been six separate instances where these community members have shown signs and symptoms of receiving an exceptionally high dose, which has resulted in hospitalization. In the cases, the vape cartridges analyzed were generic.

The PVPD would like to remind the public that any THC product that is not obtained from an official Arizona Department of Health monitored source could be counterfeit and dangerous to the consumer.

Because the counterfeit products often vary in their contents, the THC marijuana concentrates are often higher and the effects on the user may be more psychologically and physically intense.

The danger of non-regulated THC concentrates comes from the chemicals used to create them and/or consume them. There have been instances where toxic chemicals (including fentanyl) have been found in non-regulated concentrates, which can be fatal.

If you or your loved ones have come into contact with what you suspect is a THC concentrate, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency for proper disposal. Concentrates should not be handled or moved from where they are located.

The PVPD also encourages all community members, especially parents and guardians to be vigilant and ensure that everyone is aware of the dangers associated with these products in order to prevent potential long- and short-term negative consequences.

“Our primary goal at the Prescott Valley Police Department is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” said Det. Sgt. Jason Kaufman. “Every citizen plays a critical role in this endeavor. If you see something, please say something.”

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

More like this story

