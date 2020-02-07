OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
More abuse charges against couple accused of concealing body

Rafael and Maribel Loera

Rafael and Maribel Loera

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 7:30 p.m.

A Phoenix couple charged with child abuse and concealing skeletal remains at their home two years after their daughter was last seen alive has been indicted on additional charges.

The indictment that became public Friday adds two child abuse charges each against Rafael Loera and Maribel Loera.

Rafael Loera told police that their 11-year-old daughter Ana became ill in July 2017 and that he waited several days before trying to seek medical attention. He said she died on the way to the hospital and that the death wasn’t reported out of fear that their other adopted children would be taken away by the state, according to court records. The couple hasn’t been charged in the death of Ana.

Jennifer Liewer, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors will decide whether to file additional charges once the child’s cause of death has been determined. Police said the remains haven’t yet been identified.

Court records didn’t list attorneys who are representing the Loeras and could speak on their behalf. The couple remains jailed.

The remains were discovered on Jan. 28 after neighbors reported a fire at the west Phoenix home.

When working on ventilation at the home, firefighters discovered human remains atop attic insulation. Rafael Loera also told investigators that he moved remains into the backyard, siphoned gasoline from his van and set the house on fire because he was feeling hopeless and suicidal, according to court records.

The investigation began after another daughter — an 11-year-old — called police on Jan 20 to report that she had been left alone for two days and was hungry and afraid. The girl, who said Maribel Loera struck her on multiple occasions with knotted extension cords and slammed her head into walls, was removed from the home, but there were no other children there at the time.

Eight days later, investigators from the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed a 9-year-old boy and 4-year old girl from the home. Shortly after the visit, the fire was reported.

