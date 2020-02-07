Looking for better AZMerit test results, Prescott Mile High Middle School seeks ways to enhance success for all

For the past few years, Prescott Mile High Middle School eighth-grade math scores on the AZMerit test have proved a bit of a conundrum.

At first, teachers and administrators thought it was sort of a rebellion issue – students just didn’t take the test seriously. Then it seemed the highest performers weren’t counted in the mix of general math students as they were taking separate tests in algebra and geometry.

This spring, the AZMerit test will be eliminating the individual tests so everybody will be in the general category. Except, once again some students will not have studied the material to be tested.

What to do?

Mile High Middle School Principal Andy Binder assured the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, his faculty and administration are invested in tackling this issue to ensure student scores reflect what they are actually able to perform in the classroom. Part of that effort is to offer consistent math intervention for those who were within 1% of earning proficiency but need extra help to reach that level. Students, too, are encouraged to track, and celebrate, their own progress, he said.

Only 26% of Prescott eighth-graders last year earned proficiency scores on the AZMerit test for general math, or pre-Algebra. There was 77% proficiency for those students taking the algebra and 95% proficiency for geometry, although the numbers of students are significantly lower.

“We’re looking to find the gaps to gain growth,” Binder said, noting teachers are evaluating everything from content to attendance as it impacts academic performance.

A new effort this year was reorganizing the school schedule to allow for homeroom classes, with five math-focused homerooms, and two math intervention classes.

On a whole school basis, as well as with those perfecting their math skills, Binder said there is a strong cultural focus on championing progress and success. All of the faculty have embraced the “Capturing Kids Hearts” program that promotes one-on-one connections between faculty, staff and students as well as peer-to-peer connections. The school now offers a student leadership academy, he added.

Mile High is all about educating the “whole child,” and recognizing that in these challenging adolescent years the need for these students to have strong cheerleaders rooting for their success.

PRESENTATIONS

The Governing Board meeting also included two other presentations, one from the Prescott Education Advocacy Council and the other from the Prescott Education Foundation.

Council leader Rosemary Agneessens, a former Abia Judd Elementary principal, highlighted the need to continue the cry for enhanced funding for K-12 education in Arizona. With facts and figures dating back to the big funding reductions in 2008, Agneessens was clear that even with some funding gains and teacher salary hikes – Arizona is now 46th in the nation for per pupil funding rather than rock bottom, and teacher pay has inched up to just above bottom – the fight is far from over.

New York has the highest per pupil funding at about $20,000 per student with Arizona at about $8,000 per student, with the median at about $10,500.

“This is not a new conversation, and will continue until we have the stability of funding for all schools,” Agneessens.

“Be an advocate,” she said in conclusion.

Prescott Unified Education Foundation Executive Director Tami Phillips and board President Jenna James shared some of its good news – $800,000 donated to the district over the past five years and a goal of $280,000 this year.

For this school year, the foundation awarded more than $32,000 in teacher grants, $25,000 in technology grants, a 50/50 partnership with the Granite Mountain PTO for a new, $40,000 playground; and an ongoing $17,000 for the middle school and high school Naviance career readiness computer program that cost about $25,000 to get started.

The foundation also supports the “Teacher Closet” that offers teachers to shop for classroom supplies at no cost to themselves; the average teacher spends more than $650 each year for classroom essentials. In addition, the foundation is seeking to raise $15,000 to have “Stop the Bleed” kits in every classroom and is the fiduciary partner for some $30,000 in additional district donations.