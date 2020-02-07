Letter: Misstatements

Editor:

After reading the letter by Martin Huff, “Animosity between the tribes,” the letter is again misstatements about President Clinton’s impeachment!

Clinton was charged with lying to a federal judge and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted by the Senate as the Republicans didn’t get the two-thirds majority to find him guilty.

Several women also came forward accusing Clinton of sexual misconduct, coerced sexual conduct, and rape. A federal judge dismissed the charges because of not enough evidence and Hillary savaged these women to save her philandering husband so she could use him to get involved in politics later.

The investigations into White Water and Hillary’s investments were suspect in nature. Had President Trump done anything close to that he would have been impeached immediately!

So back to the misstatements – there were reasons for the impeachment of President Clinton.

Jim Martin

Prescott Valley