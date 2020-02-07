Letter: Both sides concede
Editor:
“The Dells.” At the risk of being the voice of reason I would merely like to point out that reasonable concessions have been made on both sides of this issue. The Dells have stood for millions of years as a result of volcanic activity. I would suggest that they will stand for millions more after we have gone the way of the Dodo.
The wildlife we have encroached on continues to use their hunting and migratory paths despite our being annoyed. Unless the development construction requires the use of copious amounts of excavation explosives, I believe any further debate on this issue would be moot.
Our attention should be on the water usage and effluent treatment capability. The quality of our water is at least as important as its availability.
Robert Bokelman
Prescott
