OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: Was Pelosi anywhere near ballots in Iowa?

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 7:26 p.m.

BEVERLY HILLS —God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump took a victory lap Wednesday at the National Prayer Breakfast and a White House gathering of Republican lawmakers that stood by him during impeachment. The Democrats have now moved on to the next question. Was Nancy Pelosi anywhere near the paper ballots in Iowa?

President Trump spoke to the clergy at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday following his impeachment acquittal. He was brief. Trump said he’s fond of the story in Genesis, where God orders Abraham NOT to sacrifice his son Isaac, but instead take out a member of the Romney family.

President Trump denounced Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the White House. Clergy of all faiths attended. It was the most contentious speech by a president at the prayer breakfast since Bill Clinton denied receiving Oral Roberts in the Oval Office.

Mitt Romney and Nancy Pelosi cited their relationship with God for impeaching Trump. Why would God spoil the show? Has it occurred to Nancy or Mitt, that after a hard day of administering justice and mercy to two billion people, that God might enjoy a good comedy as much as they next guy.

The New York Post reports that Hillary Clinton has been dropping hints she’d agree to be the vice presidential candidate on this year’s Democratic Party ticket. If they won, what are the odds she would soon be president? Mayor Pete, Bernie and Biden’s life insurers just canceled their policies.

President Trump in his State of the Union speech noted fewer men are in jail due to his Prison Reform Law. His speech got me out of a ticket while driving home from the Comedy Store Tuesday night. The Beverly Hills cop asked to see my proof of insurance, so I told him Nancy Pelosi tore it up.

President Trump and Nancy Pelosi kept attacking each other Thursday as partisan lawmakers squared off behind them. Even comedians are expected to pick a side. Like the rest of my generation I grew up watching Civil War movies, but never in my fondest dreams did I think I’d get to be in one.

New York former Mayor Mike Bloomberg continued flooding social media and TV with ads in hopes of votes months away on Super Tuesday. So far he’s spent $500 million of his own money and has gotten nothing for it. Forget the presidency, Mike belongs in Congress with a record like that.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s security detail in Canada Tuesday complained to the tabloids they are being treated like servants. Historians say Harry’s marriage to Meghan adds a whole new dimension to the Royal Family line. Not because she’s of mixed race, but because they are not related.

The Super Bowl halftime show was ripped by religious groups for its display of raunchy poses by near-naked dancers. If you thought that’s bad, on Thursday, naked photos of Harvey Weinstein were shown to the jurors in his trial. If you’d like to view these photos, professional help is available.

Men’s Fitness ran an article urging Baby Boomer men to eat healthy as well as exercise. They lectured that half-measures are self-sabotaging. Last week at the gym in West Hollywood, I was walking by the treadmill and I noticed some idiot placed a bottle of water where the Pringles can goes.

San Francisco was ranked the healthiest city in America Friday in a nationwide survey based on the quality of life, exercise and healthy diet cited by residents. Don’t ask how L.A. did on the list. If the residents of Los Angeles agree on one principle, it’s that diarrhea is your body re-tweeting tacos.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trump unleashes impeachment fury in acquittal 'celebration'
Trump's acquittal confronts Dems with election year choices
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Pelosi sets Wednesday votes to send impeachment to Senate
Pelosi shreds Trump's speech. Right there on the podium.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries