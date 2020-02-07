Hamilton: Was Pelosi anywhere near ballots in Iowa?

BEVERLY HILLS —God Bless America, and how’s everybody?

President Trump took a victory lap Wednesday at the National Prayer Breakfast and a White House gathering of Republican lawmakers that stood by him during impeachment. The Democrats have now moved on to the next question. Was Nancy Pelosi anywhere near the paper ballots in Iowa?

President Trump spoke to the clergy at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday following his impeachment acquittal. He was brief. Trump said he’s fond of the story in Genesis, where God orders Abraham NOT to sacrifice his son Isaac, but instead take out a member of the Romney family.

President Trump denounced Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday at the White House. Clergy of all faiths attended. It was the most contentious speech by a president at the prayer breakfast since Bill Clinton denied receiving Oral Roberts in the Oval Office.

Mitt Romney and Nancy Pelosi cited their relationship with God for impeaching Trump. Why would God spoil the show? Has it occurred to Nancy or Mitt, that after a hard day of administering justice and mercy to two billion people, that God might enjoy a good comedy as much as they next guy.

The New York Post reports that Hillary Clinton has been dropping hints she’d agree to be the vice presidential candidate on this year’s Democratic Party ticket. If they won, what are the odds she would soon be president? Mayor Pete, Bernie and Biden’s life insurers just canceled their policies.

President Trump in his State of the Union speech noted fewer men are in jail due to his Prison Reform Law. His speech got me out of a ticket while driving home from the Comedy Store Tuesday night. The Beverly Hills cop asked to see my proof of insurance, so I told him Nancy Pelosi tore it up.

President Trump and Nancy Pelosi kept attacking each other Thursday as partisan lawmakers squared off behind them. Even comedians are expected to pick a side. Like the rest of my generation I grew up watching Civil War movies, but never in my fondest dreams did I think I’d get to be in one.

New York former Mayor Mike Bloomberg continued flooding social media and TV with ads in hopes of votes months away on Super Tuesday. So far he’s spent $500 million of his own money and has gotten nothing for it. Forget the presidency, Mike belongs in Congress with a record like that.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s security detail in Canada Tuesday complained to the tabloids they are being treated like servants. Historians say Harry’s marriage to Meghan adds a whole new dimension to the Royal Family line. Not because she’s of mixed race, but because they are not related.

The Super Bowl halftime show was ripped by religious groups for its display of raunchy poses by near-naked dancers. If you thought that’s bad, on Thursday, naked photos of Harvey Weinstein were shown to the jurors in his trial. If you’d like to view these photos, professional help is available.

Men’s Fitness ran an article urging Baby Boomer men to eat healthy as well as exercise. They lectured that half-measures are self-sabotaging. Last week at the gym in West Hollywood, I was walking by the treadmill and I noticed some idiot placed a bottle of water where the Pringles can goes.

San Francisco was ranked the healthiest city in America Friday in a nationwide survey based on the quality of life, exercise and healthy diet cited by residents. Don’t ask how L.A. did on the list. If the residents of Los Angeles agree on one principle, it’s that diarrhea is your body re-tweeting tacos.