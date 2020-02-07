OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
Editorial: Community mourns loss of Coach Steve Moran

Prescott High School head football Coach Steve Moran talks with senior Colin Scott, 17, during a practice. (Courier file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 7:50 p.m.

As one of the more recognizable sports names in northern Arizona history, Steve Moran likely touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of young student-athletes through not only his teachings of the game of football, but the game of life.

It is true that a coach is more than just the leader of a sports team. He can also play the role of a teacher, a friend, a brother, a confidant, even another father to some. He can be a role model for a lifetime.

Forging relationships takes time, trust and respect. Moran had that and then some from the football community not only in Prescott Valley, but the entire quad-city area.

On Feb. 4 at a little after 10 p.m., his son David Moran crafted a Facebook post to let family and friends know their coach had passed at the age of 70.

“With heavy hearts, we are very sad to say, husband, father, grandfather: Coach Steve Moran passed away peacefully at 7:56 p.m. here at his home with family and friends.”

The post went on to say, “Our family would like to pass along our heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who made coach’s comfort their priority. We cannot thank everyone enough for their love and support. Your thoughts are truly appreciated.”

The post generated more than 400 comments and 200 shares in less than 48 hours. A community of people including parents, fans and former players offered their thoughts and prayers.

One reader said, “Great memories … he made his mark and helped many young people.” Another said, “What an amazing man that truly touched so many lives.” And another, “I never played football even though coach was always recruiting. He was my driver’s ed teacher and me P.E. teacher. He was always respectful with a stern command for respect. RIP coach.”

There are hundreds more comments, all with a unique small thought or story of coach.

Although Moran led the Bradshaw Mountain football program to six state semifinal appearances during his 14-year tenure (1984-1998), winning 101 games, and even spent a year on the Prescott Badgers sidelines in 2011, there always seemed to be a greater goal in mind, a goal above and beyond just teaching student-athletes the game of football.

From our perspective on the sidelines as media covering his teams throughout the years, Moran may have been a bit gruff at first, but once he got to know you, he opened up to you. He was fiery about football and he cared deeply about his players, but he was old school.

He wanted his players to pay attention and stay on task in practices so they would show up for games. He wasn’t afraid to pull his players aside for teachable moments. He was a genuine guy.

He showed that “genuine” personality by stepping aside from his role as head coach and becoming an assistant coach for several years under his son, David. He coached under David at Sinagua (Flagstaff), Independence (Glendale) and eventually for the Bears right here in Prescott Valley.

Moran will be sorely missed by the community, and the world could use a lot more like him.

