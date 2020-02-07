OFFERS
Ducey’s budget would boost tourism, adult education funding in Prescott

Matt Gress, director of the governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting, shared the major components of Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed balanced budget during an hour-long “Budget on the Road” session at Prescott City Hall on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 8:50 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget calls for improvements in tourism, adult education funding, rural broadband lines on Interstate 17, and public safety radio communications that would help Prescott if the state legislature approves the measures later this year.

Matt Gress, director of the governor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Budgeting, shared the major components of Ducey’s proposed balanced budget during an hour-long “Budget on the Road” session on Friday, Feb. 7, at Prescott City Hall.

Ducey’s budget sets aside $1 million to strengthen and grow Arizona’s economy through travel and tourism promotion. Part of that money could be used to increase marketing efforts for Prescott Regional Airport’s flights to Denver, for example.

Gress said Arizona is currently ranked second among U.S. states for manufacturing growth and third in construction job growth.

“Arizona is the No. 1 state people are choosing to go to,” Gress told a group of about 20 people who attended the presentation and Q&A afterward. “There are more jobs than there are people to fill them.”

One of the reasons for Arizona’s population growth is its low tax burden, Gress added. For instance, the state is not taxing military veterans’ pensions, which Gress said would save a pensioner $840 a year.

As part of his education budget, the governor allocates $6 million to 10 rural community college districts, including Yavapai College, “for flexible operating funding to meet the demand for career and technical education programs,” a budget document states.

This $6 million investment would expand the state’s advanced technology corridor, the governor’s office says.

The budget also includes $50 million for laying conduit and fiber-optic cable along lengthy stretches of the state’s highways, including expansive lines on I-17, from Anthem to Sunset Point, and from Sunset Point to Flagstaff.

Another $10 million has been allocated to triple funding for Rural Broadband Grants.

An additional $16 million would be spent to build new radio communications infrastructure for the Department of Public Safety (DPS) in northern Arizona, which would also benefit law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad Cities.

“The infrastructure is aging, and this will modernize DPS’ radio system,” said Kyley Jensen, budget analyst for the governor’s Office of Strategic Planning & Budgeting, who also was in attendance Feb. 7.

In a side note, the governor’s office says it projects that it will put half-of-a-billion dollars in its rainy day fund for the fiscal year, raising its balance to $1 billion. That money would be spent on K-12 public education and public safety if there were a downturn in the economy.

