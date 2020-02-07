OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Drivers could soon work off their fines via community service; county supervisor not sure it's good idea

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 8:16 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizonans who violate traffic laws could soon get a chance to decide if they’re willing to work off at least part of the fine.

On a 6-4 margin Wednesday, Feb. 5, the House Judiciary Committee approved legislation that lets someone demand to be allowed to perform community service at $10 an hour for up to half of the fine. And HB 2055 would permit judges to allow the entire fine to be waived for additional hours of work.

Reader poll

Should drivers be allowed to work off their fines rather than pay them?

See results

But the legislation faces an uncertain future — and a possible legal challenge — because of the way it is worded.

The measure was crafted by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, after a Phoenix municipal judge refused to allow him to work off a citation for illegally parking in an alley. But he told lawmakers that there are others who need similar relief.

“I feel like this is really a great bill that will help those people that are really in need, the mother that has three children, two jobs,’’ Biasiucci said. “The last thing we want to see happen is situations were people are getting their car towed for a simple traffic violation because they couldn’t afford to pay it.’’

The concept drew strong support from Donna Hamm, director of Middle Ground Prison Reform.

“This bill goes to the heart of what restorative justice is,’’ she said, a focus on rehabilitation as well as getting offenders to reconcile with the community.

But Craig Wismer, Avondale’s justice of the peace, questioned the need for such a law.

He said that he already has the discretion to decide that some offenders facing financial hardship should be offered the option of community service as an alternative to a fine. This measure, Wismer said, removes the ability of judges to decide who should — and should not — have that made available.

And Jerry Landau, lobbyist for the Arizona Supreme Court, said the requirement that judges allow people to work off at least half of their fines presents some logistical problems.

In rural areas, he said, there may not be systems set up with organizations that need volunteer help and someone to monitor people to ensure they fulfill their commitment.

And that’s not all.

“What happens if the person’s from California and says ‘I want to do it in California’?’’ he asked.

Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison shares this concern and believes such a law would do more harm than good.

“On its face, I think the intent of the legislation is to provide a benefit to the citizens, but unfortunately at the end of the day, this is going to create a staffing and cost problem to the courts, to our public safety departments, and to the entities in the counties in which those people wish to provide their service,” Garrison said.

In reducing the amount of the fine, the legislation also reduces — or potentially eliminates — the various surcharges that now are placed on penalties. These range from running the court system to buying equipment for police officers.

But it also includes a 10% surcharge to fund the Citizens Clean Elections Act, a system that allows but does not require candidates for statewide and legislative office to get public funding for their campaigns if they agree not to take money from special interests.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Non-cash option for speeding tickets proposed
Editorial: Shouldn’t community service be an option instead of paying traffic ticket?
Court: State can impose restrictions on initiatives
Judge won’t block renewable energy vote
High court allows former AG Horne case against Polk to continue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries