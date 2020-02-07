Church News: Week of Feb. 8, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be published as space allows; there is no need to resubmit each week if your entry has not changed. Thank you.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse: A Ministry of God’s Love, Grace, and Power to Women/Men of All Ages, Feb. 15, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deborah Rice is our February speaker. She co-pastors with her husband, David, and serves as executive director of Eagles Wings.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Please join us for full Saturday morning Shabbat Shira/Beshalach services at 10 a.m. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singers presents a benefit concert, “The Music of Romance,” Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $15 suggested donation at the door for the Community Cupboard Food Bank. Non-perishable food will also be collected.

Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based program helping people overcome hurts, habits and hangups from the past, meets Thursdays at American Lutheran Church. Meet, Greet and Eat begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by worship/teaching at 6. This week’s discussion focuses on Hope. Come and discover where you are looking to find hope.

Worship with us at American Lutheran Church – there’s something for everyone. Traditional worship is at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary; contemporary is at 9 and 10:30 in the Fellowship Hall. Pastor Erich Sokoloski will bring the message at the traditional services; Pastor Jack Shannon preaches at the contemporary.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish Lenten Schedule – Ash Wednesday Masses with distribution of ashes will be Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., 8:30, 12:15 p.m., 5:30, and a 7 p.m. Mass in Spanish. Starting Feb. 27, a 5:30 evening Mass will be Monday through Thursday evenings until April 2. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church – Grief and Wellness groups will meet on Feb. 13 at 10 and 11:30 a.m., respectfully. Free meal Feb. 14 for anyone who is hungry. All are welcome. Worship Service is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. and Sundays worship times are 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The program at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service is “The Exquisite Nature of Divine Love.” Tom and Christa Agostino will guide us with song, story and meditation toward experiencing the exquisite nature of Divine Love – the power of attraction in all creation that harmonizes, unites and binds us together.

Join St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. This year dancing was added, so come and enjoy a homemade dinner while listening and dancing to music for all ages. $10 per person and kids younger than 12 get in free.

Ash Wednesday traditional worship services at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott – 928-445-4348, will be held Feb. 26 at noon and 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary, with confession, repentance, the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion.

Trinity Presbyterian Church – an Ash Wednesday service to observe the beginning of Lent will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon in the sanctuary of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott.

Join us at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org, this Sunday – Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Universal Principles.” Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth ministry is at 11 in the Education Building, 141 S. Arizona Ave. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

True Faith, Hope, Heavenly Grace, Mighty Power – Worship with our church family Sunday at 10 a.m. with Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. Bible Study: “A Closer Look at the Lessons.” Pastor Mike and the congregation welcome you! Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

The Letters to the Seven Churches – The Book of Revelation speaks to us as powerfully as it spoke to Christians in the first century. Come, learn with us, during this fascinating series, Thursdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South. This week’s message: “Living the Faith.” Sunday Worship, 9 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School, Youth, 9:15; Adults, 10. Adult Bible Study, Mondays at 10 a.m., discussing UMC Book of Discipline Part 5, “Social Principles.” Ash Wednesday Service, Feb. 26, 6 p.m.

Shabbat Shira – The Song at the Sea is read for Shabbat Shira, Beshallach. 11 a.m. Feb. 8. Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Shabbat morning discussions resume. Also phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week in Exodus is “Gratitude for Freedom.” For details, call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Justice As A Spiritual Practice, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Janine Gelsinger of UU Justice-Arizona Network invites us to consider our relationship with social justice activism as well as spiritual practice, suggesting a way to have the two meet in a daily ritual.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Prescott will have its annual Valentine Candy Sale on Sunday, Feb. 9, at noon at the church, 1202 Green Lane. All candies will be homemade and boxed for gift giving. Homemade dog biscuits are also available for that special “friend.”

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Trinity 4Kids is a program for children up to fifth grade. We meet year-round on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s Center. Come join us for fun, lessons and activities! For more information, contact Jennifer Garber 928-445-4536 ext. 114. Trinity is located at 630 Park Ave.

Champions for Religious Liberty Event – Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, Feb. 15, at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Gregory Seltz will provide information and instruction in how to better understand our temporal liberties. Call 928-772-8845 or 928-778-9122 for more information.

Quaker meeting, held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. at 119 Grove Ave. For information, contact Will Fisher at 928-710-0467.

Firm Foundation Bible Church is an independent, non-denominational church that meets Sundays at 10 a.m. Join us for a warm family fellowship experience. Be challenged with great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. 928-445-0680.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Ignite Youth: Let’s grow together and learn how to ignite our faith and be believers on fire for Christ. Open to all youth ages sixth grade through age 18. Sundays at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kelsey Claire at 928-445-4536, ext. 110.