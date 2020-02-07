Bus rear-ended Friday in Prescott Valley; no injuries
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 8 p.m.
A school bus - labeled Prescott Valley School - was rear-ended Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, near Navajo and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, with no injuries or damage caused.
Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Traces Gordon said Friday night the bus and multiple vehicles pulled over were the result of a rear-end accident and no one was hurt, including students.
Record or news of citations were not available.
The roadway was cleared fairly quickly.
A call to the charter school, which is located at 9500 E. Lorna Lane, was not returned.
