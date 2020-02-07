OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  36.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bus rear-ended Friday in Prescott Valley; no injuries

A Prescott Valley School bus was involved in a rear-end accident Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. No injuries or damage were reported. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

A Prescott Valley School bus was involved in a rear-end accident Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. No injuries or damage were reported. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 7, 2020 8 p.m.

A school bus - labeled Prescott Valley School - was rear-ended Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, near Navajo and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, with no injuries or damage caused.

Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Traces Gordon said Friday night the bus and multiple vehicles pulled over were the result of a rear-end accident and no one was hurt, including students.

Record or news of citations were not available.

The roadway was cleared fairly quickly.

A call to the charter school, which is located at 9500 E. Lorna Lane, was not returned.

photo

Multiple vehicles were pulled over near Navajo and Highway 69 after a school bus was rear-ended Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2020. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Three children, 2 adults injured in collision involving school bus
No injuries in 6-car wreck at 69-Sundog
8 vehicles involved in two accidents
No injuries in bus accident; Police cite bus driver for failure to yield; PUSD investigating
Accidents on 69 cause traffic delays

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries