100th anniversary of women’s suffrage focus of exhibit at Prescott’s Western Heritage Center

Imagine a time when girls were not allowed to go to college, married women couldn’t own property, and divorced mothers automatically lost custody of their children.

That was the scenario that American women faced in the decades before the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

An informative exhibit is currently on display at the Western Heritage Center on Prescott’s Whiskey Row that focuses on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Designed and funded by the Arizona State Organization of Questers, the six-panel exhibit emphasizes the plight of women before getting the right to vote.

Arlene Bright, former state president of the Questers and a resident of Prescott, noted that the exhibit had been in the works for about a year. It was a priority for the organization for a number of reasons, she said.

“Where would we be if we didn’t have the right to vote?” she asked, pointing to the dire conditions that women endured in the years leading up to 1920. “This is a great anniversary.”

Dennis Gallagher of the Prescott Western Heritage Foundation said the downtown-Prescott center viewed the exhibit as important, in part because of the involvement of early Prescott women.

“Many of the ladies behind the movement came from Prescott,” Gallagher said. The exhibit talks about early Prescott-area residents Pauline O’Neill and Frances Willard Munds. “In 1903, Pauline helped get a suffrage bill passed by the legislature,” the exhibit states.

Although the original bill was vetoed by the governor, O’Neill and Munds persevered. “Pauline and Frances finally decided to use a special Arizona law that let citizens vote on issues themselves,” the exhibit adds.

Ultimately, Arizona men voted for woman suffrage in November 1912, nine months after Arizona became a state. It was the eighth state to grant women the right to vote.

LONGTIME EFFORT

It took longer for the measure to spread to the entire nation.

The exhibit explains that the Women’s Suffrage movement began in 1848 when several women organized a meeting to talk about the problems that women faced in Seneca Falls, New York.

“It was the first women’s rights convention in the United States,” the exhibit says.

The consensus of that first group was that women should seek the right to vote, because they could then vote for laws and rules that would improve schools, communities, and people’s lives.

The 19th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1919, and was ratified in August 1920.

The exhibit at the Western Heritage Center “gives viewers an opportunity to look back at the enormous effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote,” states a news release about the Questers’ exhibit.

It adds: “Although history has downplayed suffrage as if it were just a footnote in American history, it was, in fact, the nation’s largest civil rights movement.”

WESTERN HERITAGE CENTER

The Western Heritage Center is located at 156 C S. Montezuma St. on historic Whiskey Row. Business hours in the winter are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is not a museum, but is a showcase of multiple museums, other organizations, and private collections.

Gallagher pointed out that the center, which officially opened in May 2019, continues to add to its collection.

The Questers consists of chapters that raise money through a variety of activities, such as sponsorship of the annual Prescott Antique Show & Vintage Market, and donate thousands of dollars annually to area preservation and restoration projects.