Update: Chino Valley road work extended to March 8

The Town of Chino Valley recently extended the planned duration of a current road work project. West Road 2 North between State Route 89 and North Road 1 West will have lane restrictions and reduced speeds until Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

West Road 2 North in the vicinity of Walgreens will be reduced to 2-lane thru traffic with a speed reduction to 25 mph. A Utility Contractor will be constructing water and sewer improvements in order to serve a proposed Burger King.

The Town’s Water Fill Station will remain open and accessible to users at all times. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Please use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.

For any questions, contact the Town of Chino Valley Public Works Department at (928) 636-7140.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.