Supporters unable to raise funds to fight high-interest title loans

Backers of a bid to ask voters to outlaw high-interest title loans have quit amid the inability to raise the cash they need to get it — and keep it — on the November ballot. (Courtesy)

By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:34 p.m.

Backers of a bid to ask voters to outlaw high-interest title loans have quit amid the inability to raise the cash they need to get it — and keep it — on the November ballot.

Rodd McLeod, campaign consultant for Arizonans for Fair Lending, said the refusal of federal courts to void a law on petition signatures has raised the costs to beyond the point that supporters are willing to fund. And without the money, he told Capitol Media Services, it makes no sense to keep gathering signatures.

The initiative sought to ask voters to remove the exemption that the industry now has from a state law that limits allowable interest to no more than 36 percent a year. Current title loans can carry an annual percentage rate up to 204 percent a year.

Backers needed 237,645 valid signatures by July 2, 2020 to put the issue on the general election ballot that year.

But McLeod said that the law, enacted in 2014 by by the Republican-controlled Legislature, actually requires circulators to gather far more than that as a cushion against signatures being disqualified. And even if they do, he said, the law gives foes of the measure new legal tools to try to keep it from ever going to voters.

On paper, the law in question requires paid circulators to register and provide and address where they can be subpoenaed.

What’s crucial, though, is that judges are required to throw out all the signatures of any circulator who does not show up in court, regardless of whether there is other evidence showing that the signatures themselves are valid and were legally gathered.

So concerned was McLeod’s group that it asked a federal judge to void the laws.

In a 19-page ruling last year, Judge Susan Bolton acknowledged the 2014 statute could make it more difficult for those proposing their own laws and constitutional amendments to put their proposals before voters.

