Steve Moran, former Bradshaw Mountain football coach, dies at 70

Steve Moran, who built the Bradshaw Mountain High School football program from humble beginnings to a consistent winner in the 1980s and 1990s, died from complications of esophageal cancer on Tuesday night, Feb. 4, his son David confirmed.

He was 70.

“It was a big surprise for all of us,” David said of his father’s death, which came shortly after he had spent five days in ICU at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. “He didn’t want anybody to know he [had cancer]. He wanted to fight it and get through it.”

Steve guided Bradshaw Mountain to six state semifinal appearances during his tenure, from 1984 to 1998, winning 101 games and mentoring the Bears to six region titles. He started his coaching career at Florence High School, where he led the Gophers to a state runner-up finish in 1983.

“He was a man of his word,” David said. “He had character and integrity. He believed in certain things and he followed those things.”

Former Bradshaw Mountain quarterback/receiver Gerald Urlaub, who played four seasons for Steve Moran in the early 1990s and coached two years with him, said he admired Steve for his consistency.

“He was comfortable with who he was,” Urlaub added. “He was a strong man with a very good belief system, and he stuck to it. It was God, family, football, and in that order. When you played for him, he was there for you.”

Former Bears defensive end and offensive lineman Matt Chapman said playing three seasons for Steve, from 1990 to 1992, was one of the most memorable experiences of his life. Bradshaw Mountain’s 1990 and 1992 teams reached the state tournament semifinals.

“There were many of us players through the years that he had coached or had influenced,” Chapman added. “He taught us the importance of hard work and that it would pay off if you kept at it. He kept us accountable for doing our job. He helped build a confidence in us.”

Steve later served as an assistant coach for David at Sinagua High School for five years (2001-2006) in Flagstaff, Independence High School in Glendale for two seasons (spotter in the press box), and at

Bradshaw Mountain for five years in the mid- to late-2010s. David had a solid run with the Bears, which he credits to his dad.

“We shared really good memories and moments with each other, as well as with the players and coaches,” David said. “He was a very passionate guy. A lot of our success was because of him.”

Years before Steve joined David’s coaching staff at Bradshaw Mountain, he spent one season as the interim head coach of rival Prescott High School in 2011. He had retired from teaching at Bradshaw Mountain earlier that same year. Steve resigned after the 2011 campaign because administrators had wanted him to teach and coach, which he did not want to do.

“He cared about his students and he loved his athletes,” David said. “He was there for his students.”

Urlaub agreed.

“There were many, many kids he helped save along the way,” Urlaub said. “You knew where you stood with him.”

Years earlier, in the mid-1990s, Steve helped mold David into a star quarterback and defensive back for the Bears.

As a signal caller, David threw for more than 5,000 yards and 74 touchdowns, and he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 31 TDs in his career. He also hauled in 25 interceptions.

David moved on to play football briefly at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, before transferring to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, standing out for the former Division I-AA program as a defensive back under former coach Jerome Souers in the late 1990s. Steve traveled with his wife, Olga, to watch the Lumberjacks’ road games.

The family’s coaching tree began with Ralph Moran, Steve’s father who died in 1984. He was a football coaching legend at Wickenburg High School, where he guided the Wranglers to a 2A state title in 1977 and to a 2A state runner-up finish in 1979.

A charter member of the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame, Ralph would also earn a spot in Northern Arizona University’s Ring of Honor. Ralph had played basketball for NAU.

David stated on Facebook Feb. 6 that if anyone has pictures with Steve that they would like to share for a slideshow for his dad’s celebration of life, he asks that you email them to him for forwarding to his cousin.

As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, a Facebook post from David regarding Steve’s death had received more than 400 comments and more than 200 shares, from former coaches, players and relatives, among others.

A celebration of life for Steve Moran will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at a time to be determined, either at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley or at the Potter’s House church in Prescott.

