PUSD Governing Board approves $3K stipend for national certification, adds high school courses

Abia Judd Elementary kindergarten teacher Rachel Chunglo received a standing ovation at the Prescott Unified School District (PUSD) Governing Board meeting.

The first teacher in PUSD to earn certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, Chunglo was applauded by the five-member board and other district faculty and staff. They were celebrating her willingness to pursue a process district leaders say is more rigorous than some doctoral programs so as to benefit the children in her classroom.

When she completed the program, Chunglo was feted at Mile High Middle School just before its annual holiday concert for all district kindergarten classes.

Chunglo now will also be the first district teacher to benefit financially from her commitment.

The board voted unanimously to approve a $3,000 annual stipend for teachers who attain this certification, held by only about 3% of all classroom teachers across the nation.

At this time, there are two other PUSD teachers in the pre-certification phase; that number has dwindled from about 10 at the beginning of the year, said Director of Professional Development Kelli Bradstreet.

Chunglo was clear the financial remuneration was not her motivation to tackle this effort. Yet she certainly appreciates the extra money and hopes it might be an incentive to others.

The Arizona K-12 Center this year offered scholarships to teachers across the state as an incentive to pursue this certification, which is all about best practices and raising the bar on professional standards. National certification enables teachers to move between states without additional licensing requirements. The certification must be renewed every five years.

The certification process can cost as much as $2,000 not including mileage and other expenses associated with the courses. Chunglo needed to make numerous trips to Flagstaff as part of this process, including while she was pregnant with her fourth child, Bradstreet said.

Bradstreet said she researched what other districts pay for this distinction, and the stipends range between $500 and $7,000. The average is $3,000, she said.

Board member and retired educator Connie Donovan is an advocate of the certification as a gold standard that speaks highly of the caliber of people providing instruction to any community’s students.

Board member Tina Seeley asked how the district will finance these stipends, particularly if more teachers opt to obtain the certification.

Superintendent Joe Howard said the money will come out of the salary account in the operations budget that is fluid every year as teachers come and go at different pay rates. Howard said he sees the stipend as an incentive, and will be happy to have more teachers qualify.

ALCOHOL POLICY

The board unanimously voted to temporarily suspend its no-alcohol policy for the purpose of four special events permitted and supervised through the city of Prescott. The district’s no-tobacco policy on school grounds will still be enforced.

The board has partnered with the city for the last six years for up to as many as 10 such events.

This year, the request is for four — The Del McCoury Band in the Hendrix Auditorium with some of the proceeds to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation and theater arts program on April 4; the Party in the Pines to benefit the PUSD Education Foundation on June 6; The Mile High in the Sky to benefit the Caborca Sister Cities organization on June 20 and Oktoberfest to benefit the Zeitz Sister City and Foreign Exchange program.

In addition to these events at which alcohol will be served, city officials intend to utilize Mile High Football Field for an additional 10 events that will generate an additional $2,000 for the district.

NEW COURSES

The board voted unanimously to approve four new courses at Prescott High School next year: a freshman course in ancient civilizations and three, two-year career technical education courses — sports medicine 1 and 11 and animation principles and stop motion animation.

PARTNERSHIP

The board also approved a partnership with Catholic Charities’ to relocate The North Star Youth Partnership Teen Closet to a portable classroom space at Taylor Hicks Elementary School. The school is asking no rent for the program that enables high school students to stop in, by appointment, on weekdays and weekends for a fashionable, donated wardrobe at no cost.

AMERICORP

The board, too, was pleased to amend its agreement with Arizona Serve for two AmeriCorp Vista placements that reduces the cost of those two individuals from $20,000 to $10,000 a year.