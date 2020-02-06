Obituary Notice: Rosemary Tower
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:38 p.m.
Rosemary Tower was born on August 18, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan and passed away on February 2, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery, located at 1300 Iron Springs Road in Prescott.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
