Obituary Notice: Rosemary Tower

Rosemary Tower was born on August 18, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan and passed away on February 2, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery, located at 1300 Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

