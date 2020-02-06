Now Showing: Feb. 7 - 13, 2020

(NEW) DREAM ROUND - A golfer develops a bond with a sprightly girl and a down-on-her-luck waitress. Stars Richard Grieco, Michael Saquella, Alexa Lohman, Greg Lutz, Heidi Kaplan, Staceye Beatty. PG-13 – comedy-drama, sport

(NEW) BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN) - After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City. Stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor. R – crime, action

Also showing:

THE RHYTHM SECTION - Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her

family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn't an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. Stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. R – thriller, mystery

GRETEL & HANSEL - A girl and her younger brother unwittingly stumble upon the house of an evil witch in the dark woods. Stars Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey, Charles Babalola, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Krige. PG-13 – thriller, fantasy

THE GENTLEMEN - Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant. R – crime, action

THE TURNING - A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James' novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Price, Joely Richardson. PG-13 – drama, thriller

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Old-school cops Mike Lowery

and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. R – crime, thriller

DOLITTLE - Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Stars Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard. PG – fantasy, adventure

JOJO RABBIT - Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. Stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson. PG-13 – comedy, drama

1917 - During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother. Stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch. R – drama, action

JUST MERCY - After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal and political maneuverings as he tirelessly fights for McMillian's life. Stars – Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Brie Larson. PG-13 – drama, adventure

LITTLE WOMEN - Following the lives of four sisters, Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg, as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times. Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper. PG – drama

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences. Stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito. PG-13 – fantasy, action

KNIVES OUT - A detective and a trooper travel to a lush estate to interview the quirky relatives of a patriarch who died during his 85th birthday celebration. Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer. PG-13 – drama, thriller

FROZEN 2 - Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by friends, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. PG – drama, fantasy

THE LAST FULL MEASURE - Airman William H. Pitsenbarger Jr. is awarded the Medal of Honor for his service and actions on the battlefield. Stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson. R – drama, war