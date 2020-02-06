‘The Music of Romance’ concert benefits Community Cupboard Food Bank, Feb. 9
The Granite Mountain Bel Canto Singers present "The Music of Romance," a concert to benefit the Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.
Come and remember favorites by Stephen Foster such as “Beautiful Dreamer”, “Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair”, “K-K-K-Katy” and “O’ Susanna”. Dramatic love songs from operettas, zarzuelas, and opera will also be sung including the “Cherry Duet", "Mon Coeur", and "E Lucevan Le Stelle’".
Cost is a suggested donation of $15 at the door that will go directly to Prescott Community Cupboard Food Bank and helps us support Prescott's citizens in need. Cash or checks only. Non-perishable foods will also be collected for the food bank.
For more information, visit facebook.com/granitebelcantosingers.
