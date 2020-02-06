OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Letter: The right of the people

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:10 p.m.

Editor:

In his Letter to the Editor published on Jan. 2, 2020, Randy Hayes interprets the Second Amendment in a way that directly contradicts decisions of the Supreme Court. He writes “Exclusive to this amendment comes a well thought out phrase that many supporters seem to ignore, ‘well-regulated militia.’ This phrase has little to do with individual possession of firearms.” However, the 2008 decision of the Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller, the Court explicitly held that the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right. When the Framers of the Constitution intended to refer to the states, it used the word “State.” For Instance, Section 4 of the Constitution provides “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government ....” The word “people” is used five times, in the First, Second, Fourth, Ninth and Tenth Amendments. Even opponents of the right of people to keep and bear arms would agree that the other four instances that the phrase was used refers to the people of the United States and not the states. The language of the Tenth Amendment is especially relevant here since it distinguishes between the people and the States: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” The right of the people to keep and bear arms predates the Constitution and is one of the “certain unalienable Rights” referred to in the Declaration of Independence. And yes, I am a lawyer.

Joel Schochet

Prescott

